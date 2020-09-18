Pittsburgh artist part of nationwide print sale benefiting Black trans community and sex workers

The sale includes limited-edition prints of drawings, paintings, and photographs by various artists from all over the country, including influential LGBTQ photographer Nan Goldin. Prints are priced between $50-200, and proceeds will be distributed equally among three organizations — Gays and Lesbians Living In a Transgender Society (G.L.I.T.S.), Sex Workers Outreach Project Brooklyn, and For the Gworls.
The sale will continue through September or until all the prints are sold.
Fans of huny's work can buy either a $50 (8x10) or $150 (16x20) print of Let Them Eat Cake Cake, a Marie Antoinette-inspired image showcasing Brooklyn-based Black trans woman, drag performer, and singer Remy Black.
huny says her involvement with the print sale started in mid-August when Zak Krevitt, lead organizer of Towards Utopia, reached out to Remy about one of her photographs being included.View this post on Instagram
all hail the queen. @remyisthenewblack_ & I have been planning on working together for a very long time and I'm elated that finally happened this past weekend. I'd like to thank my bb Remy for trusting me with this Marie Antoinette-inspired twist of a concept. a lot of my portraiture is embedded in challenging whiteness as the mainstream ideal, so I was reallyyyy into the idea of hijacking an aesthetic typically associated with European aristocracy and putting it directly in the hands of a Black trans woman. ⠀ ⠀ far more to come from this shoot. I had not one, not two, but three stunning Black women in front of my camera this day. the story will unfold soon. ✨⠀ ⠀ photography, styling, hair: @hunyrocks⠀ makeup: @timothyvotawbeauty ⠀ assistant: @chrismon_
“[Remy] asked if I’d like to use one of our photos from the Marie Antoinette-inspired shoot,” says huny. “I said, 'Hell yes.'”
From there, they sent five options to Krevitt and Towards Utopia curator, K.O. Nnamdie, who both ultimately chose Let Them Eat Cake Cake.
Besides her artwork, huny has provided platforms for Black women and LGBTQ people as part of the Darkness is Spreading events collective and the AMERICAN WOMAN project, and as an organizer of weekly DJ nights at Ace Hotel. She says being included in Towards Utopia, of which all proceeds go to “organizations that have a proven track record of advocacy and support for Black trans people and sex workers,” is a “highlight” of her career.
“And that this print is a collaboration between me and Remy that swagger jacks an aesthetic typically associated with European aristocracy and puts it directly in the hands of a Black trans woman is the cherry on top,” she adds.