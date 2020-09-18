Pittsburgh artist part of nationwide print sale benefiting Black trans community and sex workers

View this post on Instagram

all hail the queen. @remyisthenewblack_ & I have been planning on working together for a very long time and I’m elated that finally happened this past weekend. I’d like to thank my bb Remy for trusting me with this Marie Antoinette-inspired twist of a concept. a lot of my portraiture is embedded in challenging whiteness as the mainstream ideal, so I was reallyyyy into the idea of hijacking an aesthetic typically associated with European aristocracy and putting it directly in the hands of a Black trans woman. ⠀ ⠀ far more to come from this shoot. I had not one, not two, but three stunning Black women in front of my camera this day. the story will unfold soon. ✨⠀ ⠀ venmo: Remyisthenewblack⠀ cash app: $remyisthenewblack⠀ ⠀ photography, styling, hair: @hunyrocks⠀ makeup: @timothyvotawbeauty ⠀ assistant: @chrismon_ ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #hunyshoots #transisbeautiful #blacktranslivesmatter #blacktranswomen #portraitphotography #portraitphotographer #vsco #blacknessasart #blackartmatters #blackqueer #blackphotography #blackphotographer #blackfemalephotographer #boudoir #marieantoinette #lgbtq #queeraf #queerphotographer #oneofthem