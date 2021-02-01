Pittsburgh artist Janel Young creates Yahoo's Black History Month logo

The logo features green and yellow patterns on the lettering, with one letter replaced with the image of a young Black girl, and other with a jewel under a magnifying glass. In an Instagram post, Young says the jewel represents "revealing the many gems in Black history."
"We hope to honor Black History Month with meaningful coverage that showcases the diverse perspectives, achievements, hardships and voices within the Black community," said Joanna Lambert, Head of Consumer at Verizon Media, which owns Yahoo, in a press release. "In 2020, we launched our dedicated Black Lives Matter content hub and we will continue to elevate these important stories beyond this celebrated month."
A Pittsburgh native, Young is currently the artist in residence at the UrbanKind Institute, which helps under-served Pittsburgh communities. In 2019, Young created the "Home Court Advantage Project," where she painted a design on the McKinley Park basketball court in Beltzhoover, where she grew up. She has also created other large-scale pieces in New York, North Carolina, and other locales.
A selection of her work, including prints, paintings, and coloring books, are available on Young's website.