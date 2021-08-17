 Pittsburgh artist Carolyn Pierotti to debut solo exhibition Transference at Thoughtrobbers Gallery | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh artist Carolyn Pierotti to debut solo exhibition Transference at Thoughtrobbers Gallery

click to enlarge Dream States Face by Carolyn Pierotti - PHOTO: COURTESY OF THOUGHTROBBERS GALLERY
Photo: Courtesy of Thoughtrobbers Gallery
Dream States Face by Carolyn Pierotti
For some, "transference" is a psychological term that conjures images of patients falling in love with their therapists, or things of that nature. But artist Carolyn Pierotti wants to expand your understanding of the term.

Transference is the title of her forthcoming solo exhibition that will be on display from Sat., Aug. 21-Sat., Aug. 28 at Thoughtrobbers Gallery in the West End.

For Pierotti, who owns Purple Room Fine Art LLC and serves as the event coordinator and curator for Sweetwater Center of the Arts, Transference goes beyond the word's origins, and, in her case, is more about an “evolution of the self.”


“All of my work, each painting, was a reaction to an individual or people that I was dealing with at the time. Through the pain I was feeling, trauma, or happiness. All of it had a connection to my emotions, my feelings,” she says in a press release. “Instead of transferring into another person, I transferred my emotion into my work. This entire body of work is a timeline of the last three years. Divorce, death, trauma, forgiveness, and finally happiness.”

Transference will have an opening reception complete with craft cocktails provided by local distillery Lucky Sign Spirits, and music provided by DJ Hana and Dave Androit.

This is the latest solo show for Thoughtrobbers, a fairly new arts venue founded by Frances Niznik and Richard Johnson. The gallery originated in Las Vegas back in 2010 but was moved to Pittsburgh in July 2020.

Previously, Thoughtrobbers has showcased other local artists like Kara Bialecki, who debuted a collection of linework portraits in March.
Transference Opening Reception. 6-10 p.m. Sat., Aug. 21. Continues through Sat., Aug. 28. Thoughtrobbers Gallery. 438 South Main St., Suite 100, West End. Free. thoughtrobbers.com

