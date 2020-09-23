 Pittsburgh Art Commission unanimously votes to remove Christopher Columbus statue | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Art Commission unanimously votes to remove Christopher Columbus statue

By

click to enlarge The Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
The Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park
The dispute over a long-standing Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh's Schenley Park took a major turn today when the city's Art Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to remove it. But reports indicate that the fight over the statue is not over.

The decision over Pittsburgh's Columbus statue adds to a growing list of public artworks being removed for what many see as honoring figures with connections to atrocities like slavery and genocide, two things that have  increasingly being recognized as a large part of Columbus' legacy.

The decision comes months after a June petition calling for the statue's removal released, which has generated over 14,000 signatures. Over the summer, the statue also became the target of vandalism.


Since then, the City of Pittsburgh Art Commission, which is responsible for reviewing structures that are erected on or above land owned by the City of Pittsburgh, has held public meetings to decide whether or not to vote on the statue's fate.

All five members, who were appointed by Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, voted to remove the statue, which was made by sculptor Frank Vittor and erected in 1958.

The decision reflects the Commission's findings when it asked for input from members of the public. TribLive reporter Tom Davidson tweeted today that “Public opinion favored removal of the statue. The commission received 5,272 responses; 1,937 said it should be removed; 1,818 said no action should be taken; 1,445 said it should be replaced; 65 said it should be altered; and 7 didn’t indicate an action.”

However, media members who attended the meeting have reported that supporters of the statue vowed to take the Commission to court, echoing outcry from residents – many of whom claim Italian heritage – who believe that Columbus stands as a symbol of Italian culture and pride. In an op-ed piece written for the Pittsburgh City Paper, art historian Patrizia Costa examined this connection and argued that the statue should stand as a reminder to think more critically about Columbus and our country's past.


In her recent work “There are Indigenous People in the Present,” CP columnist Tereneh Idia spoke with two local Indeginous women, Alexandria “Clara Kent” Reed and Autumn Marie Chilcote, about the statue. Reed concludes the statue should be removed, while Chilcote says it can stay as long as it does not uphold Columbus as a hero.

“If the citizenry of Pittsburgh wants to keep the Columbus statue, I say fine, and also let’s be transparent about what values are being celebrated with the place of pride of his terrible actions,” says Chilcote, adding, “Can we escalate his history as a fiend, a murderer, rapist, slave-trader, these being actions necessary to uphold American values?”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has continued to say that his office has the final say on what happens to the statue. Peduto has yet to reach a decision on whether to remove, replace, or let the statue stay. When and if he does, that decision will be subject to another vote by the arts commission.

“Mayor Peduto thanks the Art Commission for their diligence. He will review their recommendation and the testimony from residents, and issue his response soon,”said Peduto's spokesperson Tim McNulty to TribLive.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Video

https://twitter.com/TribDavidson/status/1308840735844818945

Trending

2020 Pittsburgh Fall Guide
Warm Pittsburgh drinks for fall that aren’t a pumpkin spice latte
Five amazing trails to enjoy in Pittsburgh’s best hiking season
The Rex Theater in the South Side to close indefinitely
Toomey backs vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee, despite feeling the opposite in 2016
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh Art Commission to host first meeting to discuss Christopher Columbus statue removal

By Amanda Waltz

Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park

Pittsburgh officials remove controversial Stephen Foster statue

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh workers removing the Stephen Foster statue

Art commission votes to remove Stephen Foster statue

By Bill O'Driscoll

Art commission votes to remove Stephen Foster statue
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Report from transit advocates says reduced fares can increase ridership during pandemic

By Ryan Deto

Passenger boarding a Port Authority bus

Toomey backs vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee, despite feeling the opposite in 2016

By Hannah Lynn

Toomey backs vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee, despite feeling the opposite in 2016

Men, one dressed in Confederate flag garb, apparently paintballed Black Lives Matter mural in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Black Lives Matter community mural in Downtown Pittsburgh, June 10, 2020

State Rep. Dan Frankel wants Allegheny County code altered concerning all-gender restrooms

By Ryan Deto

State Rep. Dan Frankel wants Allegheny County code altered concerning all-gender restrooms
More »

Readers also liked…

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 23-29, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Black Lives Matter community mural in Downtown Pittsburgh, June 10, 2020

Men, one dressed in Confederate flag garb, apparently paintballed Black Lives Matter mural in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Billboard honoring Antwon Rose Jr.

Antwon Rose’s Wikipedia page edited to imply he was a “criminal” after two Steelers players broke away from Rose’s tribute

By Ryan Deto

Toomey backs vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee, despite feeling the opposite in 2016

Toomey backs vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee, despite feeling the opposite in 2016

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation