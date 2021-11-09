 Pittsburgh-area restaurants taking Thanksgiving preorders | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh-area restaurants taking Thanksgiving preorders

click to enlarge Thanksgiving pierogies from Scratch & Co. - PHOTO: COURTESY OF SCRATCH & CO.
Photo: Courtesy of Scratch & Co.
Thanksgiving pierogies from Scratch & Co.

Walnut Grill

911 Freeport Road, Fox Chapel. eatwalnut.com
If you’re in the Pittsburgh area, get your Thanksgiving feast catered by Walnut Grill. Choose from a $89.95 package that includes turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, gravy, and cranberry sauce. This package feeds four but you can add on turkey and sides if your gathering is bigger.

Grand Concourse

100 W. Station Square Drive, Downtown. grandconcourserestaurant.com
The Grand Concourse Thanksgiving package serves 10-12 people for $289 and includes a 20-pound turkey, whipped potatoes, homemade gravy, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, candied sweet potatoes, marinated vegetable salad, roasted vegetable medley, house-made bread, a pumpkin pie, and a pecan pie. Orders must be placed by Sun., Nov. 21.

The Capital Grille

301 Fifth Ave., Downtown. thecapitalgrille.com
Pickup for these orders will be available on Wed., Nov. 24 and Thu., Nov. 25 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and 9-11 a.m., respectively. The total order includes Brioche stuffing, homemade gravy, Sam’s mashed potatoes, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey, French green beans, cranberry-pear chutney, and seeded rolls, all for $125.


Farmer x Baker

1101 Powers Run Road, Fox Chapel. rootandheartfarm.com
Farmer x Baker has your thanksgiving pastries and bread covered. Get everything from classic quiche and dinner rolls (a vegan version is available) to delicious cheesecakes and pies. Order a pumpkin tart, bourbon pecan pie, classic apple pie, a ginger spice vegan cheesecake, or a vegan carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. Orders must be placed by Sat., Nov. 20. Pickup is on Wed., Nov. 24 by 7 p.m.

Wild Rise Bakery

717 N. Homewood Ave., Homewood. wildrisebakery.com
Looking for vegan and gluten-free sides? Wild Rise has you covered. Get the stuffing mix, dinner rolls, a maple pecan pie, miso caramel apple pie, sweet potato pie, or an autumn spice loaf. Wild Rise will deliver locally or you can pick up your order at the address above.

350 Bakery

2427 S. 18th St., South Side. 350bakerypgh.com
Get your orders in by Sat., Nov. 20 from this small-batch bakery. They will be serving bourbon pecan, caramel apple pie, and honey pumpkin pies, cinnamon rolls and pecan sticky buns, and batches of biscuits, brownies, and cookies. Pickup will be on Tue., Nov. 23 and Wed., Nov. 24.

Station

4744 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. station4744.com
Dining for two? For $60 you can get smoked sous vide turkey breasts, braised turkey leg and thigh, turkey gravy and jus, housemade fusilli pasta mac and cheese, roasted Brussels sprouts, and smashed and whipped sweet potatoes. If you want more, try the crispy confit potato side, the crispy cauliflower, popcorn panna cotta, or the pumpkin ice cream. Food will be par-cooked and ready to reheat and pickup is from 5 - 8 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 24.

Scratch & Co

1720 Lowrie St., Troy Hill. scratchandcopgh.com
If you want a unique twist on Thanksgiving dinner, try Scratch & Co's perogies stuffed with Thanksgiving favorites, including stuffing, green bean casserole, carrots, sweet potato and marshmallow, classic potato and cheese, apple pie, and pumpkin pie. Get 6 for $6 or $36 for 42/6 of each flavor. Flavors will be available for pre-order starting on Thu., Nov. 11.


Wigle Whiskey

2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com
Looking for spirits to complement your meal? Try Wigle's Walkabout Apple Whiskey, or their newly released Rum Old Fashioned. Pickup in store any time before Thanksgiving day. 

