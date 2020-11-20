 Pittsburgh-area race currently tied, could hinge on court decision to count remaining ballots | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh-area race currently tied, could hinge on court decision to count remaining ballots

By

click to enlarge Jim Brewster and Nicole Ziccarelli - PHOTO: OFFICIAL STATE PORTRAIT/COURTESY THE CAMPAIGN
Photo: Official state portrait/courtesy the campaign
Jim Brewster and Nicole Ziccarelli
After more than 130,000 votes have been tallied in an eastern Allegheny County state senate race, the contest between incumbent state Sen. Jim Brewster (D-McKeesport) and challenger Nicole Ziccarelli (R-Lower Burrell) is currently tied. Literally tied at 65,978 votes each.

While nearly all of the ballots have been counted in the district, there are potentially still some out there, and hundreds of mail-in ballots from Allegheny County, that have not officially been added due to a pending court decision.
Earlier this week, the Allegheny County Board of Elections ruled 2-1 that about 2,300 mail-in ballots in the county that were completed correctly, arrived on time, and signed but lacked written dates on their declaration envelopes should be counted. According to David Kaplan of WTAE, there are 313 ballots of those 2,300 mail-ins that reside in state Senate District 45, which includes McKeesport, much of the upper Mon Valley, most eastern Allegheny County suburbs, as well as New Kensington and its surroundings in Westmoreland County.

But those 313 ballots have not been counted yet because Ziccarelli appealed the county Board of Election’s decision. That decision was upheld by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Joseph James on Nov. 18. Then, yesterday, a Commonwealth Court judge reversed that decision and remanded it back to the lower court. The decision could ultimately wind up in the state Supreme Court, as the Ziccarelli campaign has also appealed to the state's highest court.


Ziccarelli’s appeal was based on an objection that ballots without a signed date (even ballots that were received on or before Election Day) shouldn’t be counted because the letter of the law states that mail-in ballots must be signed and dated. However, the Allegheny County solicitor argues that state election law leans toward enfranchisement, and since voters weren’t exhibited any intentions of fraud, the votes should be counted.

So far, mail-in ballots in Allegheny County have broken strongly for Brewster.

Some Pennsylvania counties, like Philadelphia and Montgomery, have ruled ballots like these should be counted. While others, like Westmoreland, have disallowed them. Even if the mail-in ballots are counted, the result will almost certainly be close enough that a recount will occur.

The current tie has captivated some on social media, who are reminding people that in some elections, literally every vote matters.
Some even joked that if the race did end in a tie, that it should be settled with the help of a groundhog or a pierogie race. In reality, ties in Pennsylvania are settled by a “casting of lots,” which can mean many different tie-breaking methods that involve cards, marbles, or bingo machines.


Former Elections Division Manager Mark Wolosik told WESA in 2018 that Allegheny County uses a leather shaker bottle with wooden pellets numbered 1 through 51. The candidate who picks the highest number wins.

And this race is not completely insignificant. While the outcome either way won’t flip control of the state Senate, which is safely in Republican hands, if Ziccarelli were to prevail, the GOP would net a state senate seat this cycle and increase its caucus in Pennsylvania’s upper legislative chamber. It would also be a culmination for Allegheny County Republicans, who have already flipped a state House and state Senate district within the county, as well as defended all their vulnerable districts. For Democrats, it would be an impressive defensive victory in a district that Trump carried in 2016.

Additionally, the state Senate is only composed of 50 total seats with four-year terms, so every district is important.

Trending

Allegheny County issues stay-at-home and stop-public-gathering advisories, urges no traveling for Thanksgiving
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto unveils a plan to help the Ohio Valley transition from fossil fuels
Ask the expert: Tips for finding a good therapist
How to help those contemplating suicide and keep them safe
A Pittsburgher on her struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, and how we need to help others
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Allegheny County issues stay-at-home and stop-public-gathering advisories, urges no traveling for Thanksgiving

By Ryan Deto

10th Street bypass in Downtown Pittsburgh

Popular Pittsburgh pinball convention Replay FX shuts down, citing losses from the pandemic

By Hannah Lynn

Popular Pittsburgh pinball convention Replay FX shuts down, citing losses from the pandemic

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto unveils a plan to help the Ohio Valley transition from fossil fuels

By Ryan Deto

Bill Peduto in February
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pennsylvania's unspent COVID stimulus cash will likely pad out $35B budget

By Stephen Caruso

Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg

Popular Pittsburgh pinball convention Replay FX shuts down, citing losses from the pandemic

By Hannah Lynn

Popular Pittsburgh pinball convention Replay FX shuts down, citing losses from the pandemic

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto unveils a plan to help the Ohio Valley transition from fossil fuels

By Ryan Deto

Bill Peduto in February

UPDATE: Fox Chapel Borough Council votes to remove slur against Native Americans from trail and street names

By Amanda Waltz

Squaw Run Road in Fox Chapel
More »

Readers also liked…

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 18-24, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

10th Street bypass in Downtown Pittsburgh

Allegheny County issues stay-at-home and stop-public-gathering advisories, urges no traveling for Thanksgiving

By Ryan Deto

Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg

Pennsylvania's unspent COVID stimulus cash will likely pad out $35B budget

By Stephen Caruso

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation