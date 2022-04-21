 Pittsburgh area gets first passing air pollution grade; still ranks among worst nationwide | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh area gets first passing air pollution grade; still ranks among worst nationwide

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
The Pittsburgh metropolitan area finally has its first passing grade in year-round particle pollution, one of “the most harmful and widespread types of air pollution,” according the American Lung Association’s newest “State of the Air” report. However, the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, which the association defines as 12 counties making up the Pittsburgh-New Castle-Weirton area, still ranks in the nation’s worst 25 metro areas for both year-round (14th worst) and daily (22nd worst) measures of particle pollution.

“The metro area did significantly improve across the board for the third consecutive year for all three measures of air pollution covered in the report, reducing its year-round average for fine particles,” the ALA notes in a release, “and recorded fewer days with unhealthy air for both ozone and particle pollution.”

The area’s best ranking was for ground-level ozone air pollution, or smog, improving to 46th worst of 226 graded metro areas from 35th last year.


The “State of the Air” report is the ALA’s national air pollution “report card” that tracks Americans’ exposure to unhealthy levels of pollution over a three-year period, and the 2022 report contains data from 2018 to 2020. See the full report at Lung.org/sota.

“The levels of ozone and particle pollution seen in the Pittsburgh metro area can harm the health of all of our residents, but particularly at risk are children, older adults, pregnant people and those living with chronic disease,” says Molly Pisciottano, Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association. ”Both ozone and particle pollution can cause premature death and other serious health effects such as asthma attacks, cardiovascular damage, and developmental and reproductive harm. Particle pollution can also cause lung cancer. Fortunately, the area did see improvements in all measured levels and recorded its first passing grade for long-term particle pollution.”

The report found that nationwide, nearly 9 million more people were impacted by deadly particle pollution than reported last year. It also shows more days with “very unhealthy” and “hazardous” air quality than ever before in the two-decade history of the report. Overall, the report found that more than 137 million Americans live in counties that had unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution. Black and Brown communities are disproportionately exposed to unhealthy air, the report confirms. The report also states that pandemic-related shut-downs in 2020 brought “no obvious improvement” to national air quality.

The American Lung Association is calling on the Biden administration to strengthen the national limits on both short-term and year-round particulate matter air pollution. They argue that stronger standards will educate the public about air pollution levels that threaten their health and drive the cleanup of polluting sources in communities across the country.

Trending

Speaking of Molly Pisciottano , American Lung Association

Two large air pollution sources will soon be offline. Will Allegheny County’s air quality future be as clean as it can be?

By Ryan Deto

Two large air pollution sources will soon be offline. Will Allegheny County’s air quality future be as clean as it can be?

American Lung Association gives Allegheny County an F for air quality, county officials push back on grade

By Ryan Deto

American Lung Association gives Allegheny County an F for air quality, county officials push back on grade

Report: Pittsburgh ranked 8th worst for air pollution among US cities

By Hannah Lynn

Report: Pittsburgh ranked 8th worst for air pollution among US cities

State Rep.-elect Summer Lee rallies with environmentalists for cleaner air

By Ryan Deto

Summer Lee
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburghers for Public Transit “condemns” end of Port Authority’s mask mandate

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburghers for Public Transit “condemns” end of Port Authority’s mask mandate

Hill District Thelma Lovette YMCA celebrates turning 10 with rooftop party, open house

By Jordana Rosenfeld

The Hill District’s Thelma Lovette YMCA

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

LGBTQ and BIPOC communities in crosshairs of banned book movement

By Ariana Figueroa

LGBTQ and BIPOC communities in crosshairs of banned book movement
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 20-26, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

The Last Cannabis Prisoner: "In my waning days of freedom, every second brings melancholic pain”

The Last Cannabis Prisoner: "In my waning days of freedom, every second brings melancholic pain”

By Daniel Muessig

Officer Seth Taylor of the Wilkinsburg police department strikes a protester at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Center Street.

Wilkinsburg officer strikes protester during demonstration against police brutality

By Jared Wickerham

A guide to discounts at Pittsburgh-area medical marijuana dispensaries

A guide to discounts at Pittsburgh-area medical marijuana dispensaries

By Tia Bailey

Medical marijuana patients want to grow their own weed. Will the state let them?

Medical marijuana patients want to grow their own weed. Will the state let them?

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation