Pittsburgh-area businesses receive support from Black Kitchen Initiative

click to enlarge CP photo: Lisa Cunningham Food delivered from Carmi Soul Food: Carmi Rolls, shrimp and grits, and fish stew

Eminent Hospitality, Carmi Soul Food, Haitian Sensation, and Wings & a Prayer.





“We have always been inspired by the work of the Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice and were honored to be able to partner with HEINZ to support SRRJ’s goal of assisting Black-owned food businesses,” says LEE Initiative co-founder and managing director Lindsey Ofcacek in a press release.