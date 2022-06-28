Pittsburgh-area businesses raising funds for abortion access | Pittsburgh City Paper

Feeling hopeless after the Roe v. Wade ruling? Some local businesses are raising money for abortion rights and services, and you can support their efforts while also purchasing flowers, skin care products, movie tickets, and more.
Shadyside Nursery
510 Maryland Ave., Shadyside. theshadysidenursery.com
Shadyside Nursery is raffling off a large monstera plant, a clay pot, and a $50 gift card. Donate $10 to Abortion Funds to enter yourself into the raffle. Screenshot the receipt of your donation and send it to the nursery. The winner will be announced Tue., June 28 at 9 p.m.
Sleepy Hollow Handmade
sleepyhollowhandmade.com
This LGBTQ-owned business is donating all profits generated now through July 4 to Planned Parenthood, so make sure to get your handcrafted vegan soaps and body care within that time window.
Kards Unlimited
5522 Walnut St., Shadyside. kardsunlimited.com
This Pittsburgh gift shop created a 1973 graphic tee to commemorate "the year that the US Government recognized people with uteruses as citizens with rights over their own bodies." The shirts come in sizes S-XL and can be purchased in-store or shipped. According to Kards, 100% of proceeds from the shirt sales will go to Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania to "help them prepare for the overwhelming work of helping those who have just lost the protection from the federal government against states ruled by patriarchal religion."
Row House Cinema
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. rowhousecinema.com
Between July 1-3, Row House is screening three new horror films starring women, including the new film Men, and will donating $1 from every ticket sold to the Women's Law Project, a public interest law center devoted to "advancing and defending the rights of women, girls, and LGBTQ+ people in Pennsylvania and beyond."
Sol Patch Garden
instagram.com/solpatchgarden
This woman-owned flower shop donated some of the proceeds of their last run at the Bloomfield Saturday Market to the Western PA Fund for Choice and plans to do so again in the future.