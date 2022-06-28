 Pittsburgh-area businesses raising funds for abortion access | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh-area businesses raising funds for abortion access

By

click to enlarge Sleepy Hollow Handmade's Pride Collection, the sales of which benefit Planned Parenthood through July 4 - PHOTO: COURTESY OF SLEEPY HOLLOW HANDMADE
Photo: Courtesy of Sleepy Hollow Handmade
Sleepy Hollow Handmade's Pride Collection, the sales of which benefit Planned Parenthood through July 4

Feeling hopeless after the Roe v. Wade ruling? Some local businesses are raising money for abortion rights and services, and you can support their efforts while also purchasing flowers, skin care products, movie tickets, and more.

Shadyside Nursery
510 Maryland Ave., Shadyside. theshadysidenursery.com
Shadyside Nursery is raffling off a large monstera plant, a clay pot, and a $50 gift card. Donate $10 to Abortion Funds to enter yourself into the raffle. Screenshot the receipt of your donation and send it to the nursery. The winner will be announced Tue., June 28 at 9 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow Handmade
sleepyhollowhandmade.com
This LGBTQ-owned business is donating all profits generated now through July 4 to Planned Parenthood, so make sure to get your handcrafted vegan soaps and body care within that time window.


click to enlarge Kards Unlimited's 1973 graphic tee benefitting Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania - PHOTO: COURTESY OF AMANDA BLAIR KIRIN
Photo: Courtesy of Amanda Blair Kirin
Kards Unlimited's 1973 graphic tee benefitting Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania

Kards Unlimited
5522 Walnut St., Shadyside. kardsunlimited.com
This Pittsburgh gift shop created a 1973 graphic tee to commemorate "the year that the US Government recognized people with uteruses as citizens with rights over their own bodies." The shirts come in sizes S-XL and can be purchased in-store or shipped. According to Kards, 100% of proceeds from the shirt sales will go to Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania to "help them prepare for the overwhelming work of helping those who have just lost the protection from the federal government against states ruled by patriarchal religion."

Row House Cinema
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. rowhousecinema.com
Between July 1-3, Row House is screening three new horror films starring women, including the new film Men, and will donating $1 from every ticket sold to the Women's Law Project, a public interest law center devoted to "advancing and defending the rights of women, girls, and LGBTQ+ people in Pennsylvania and beyond."

Sol Patch Garden
instagram.com/solpatchgarden
This woman-owned flower shop donated some of the proceeds of their last run at the Bloomfield Saturday Market to the Western PA Fund for Choice and plans to do so again in the future. 

Trending

Speaking of...

Row House Cinema to screen rare Andy Warhol screen tests and home movies

By Amanda Waltz

Row House Cinema to screen rare Andy Warhol screen tests and home movies

These Pittsburgh CSAs will fill your home with spring flowers

By Tia Bailey

These Pittsburgh CSAs will fill your home with spring flowers

Pittsburgh Japanese Film Festival returns with cinematic cats, tea tastings, and more

By Owen Gabbey

Pittsburgh Japanese Film Festival returns with cinematic cats, tea tastings, and more

Now Hiring: Jobs for plant and pizza lovers, plus more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Jobs for plant and pizza lovers, plus more openings this week in Pittsburgh
More »

Tags

Latest in News

After Roe v. Wade, Pittsburgh-based companies ensure abortion access for employees

By Amanda Waltz

After Roe v. Wade, Pittsburgh-based companies ensure abortion access for employees

Gainey calls on state legislators to combat gun violence

By Ladimir Garcia

Gainey calls on state legislators to combat gun violence

Hunger strike protesting solitary confinement at Pennsylvania prison continues

By John L. Micek

An image of SCI-Greene, the state prison in Greene County, Pa.

Pittsburghers rally against U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburghers rally against U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 22-28, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

An image of SCI-Greene, the state prison in Greene County, Pa.

Hunger strike protesting solitary confinement at Pennsylvania prison continues

By John L. Micek

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Food Program Coordinator, Dog Handler, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Food Program Coordinator, Dog Handler, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

After Roe v. Wade, Pittsburgh-based companies ensure abortion access for employees

After Roe v. Wade, Pittsburgh-based companies ensure abortion access for employees

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburghers rally against U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling

Pittsburghers rally against U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling

By Lisa Cunningham

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation