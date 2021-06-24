Pittsburgh announces return of free summer concert series with jazz and classical shows

Pittsburgh City Paper has all the information about the in-person activities that are returning to the Pittsburgh city parks this season.
Bach, Beethoven, and Brunch
10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sundays. 1047 Shady Ave. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/eventsPack your favorite brunch dishes, and head over to Mellon Park for the most soothing picnic. Sunday mornings at Mellon Park in Shadyside will now be accompanied with local orchestras performing classical melodies by Bach, Beethoven, and more. The first concert launches on July 11 with a performance by Aeolian Winds of Pittsburgh.
Reservoir of Jazz
5-7 p.m. Sundays. Highland Avenue and Reservoir Drive. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/eventsThe city invites the most soulful and talented musicians to perform for the return of the annual Reservoir of Jazz. As the sun sets over Highland Park, feel the groove during the performances of live jazz music. Performers are to be announced soon.
Stars at Riverview Jazz Series
7-8:30 p.m. Saturdays. 159 Riverview Ave. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/eventsIs there a better way to admire a clear, night sky than listening to live music? Stars at Riverview Jazz is a continuous evening series at Riverview Park in Observatory Hill that presents the best jazz musicians the city has to offer. The first concert kicks off on July 10 with a performance by the renowned trombonist Reggie Watkins alongside his quartet.
Aside from the ongoing summer concerts, recreation centers across the city will also reopen on June 28. There are program and capacity limits and other health precautions, according to a press release.
Most recreation centers will begin operation of their summer camp programs and will also reopen gym and fitness rooms for general public use including Ormsby, Brookline, Magee, and Warrington Rec Centers.
The press release also says Citiparks will continue their grab-n-go food distribution for youth through the Summer Food Service Program at over 40 locations. The full list of locations can be found here.