 Pittsburgh advocates gather 65,000 signatures for no-knock warrant ban and solitary confinement limit ballot initiatives | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh advocates gather 65,000 signatures for no-knock warrant ban and solitary confinement limit ballot initiatives

By

click to enlarge petition-to-board-allegheny-jail-no-knock-warrant.jpg
The push for two new criminal justice reforms in Allegheny County is on the horizon. And thanks to The Alliance for Police Accountability, they could be on the ballot come May.

The Alliance for Police Accountability, a grassroots criminal justice reform organization, is set to file more than 65,000 signatures in support of the two ballot initiatives: one to limit solitary confinement in the Allegheny County Jail, and the other to prohibit the use of no-knock warrants by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

"These two initiatives are critical to the public health and safety of the residents of Allegheny County," says APA president Brandi Fisher. “The community has the power to make the decisions that impact their lives, and this initiative is one way for that to manifest.”

A lawsuit filed in September 2020 by Allegheny County Jail inmates alleged that solitary confinement was being used as a punishment against inmates seeking mental health care, and academic research has shown solitary confinement can actually increase recidivism rates, as well as unemployment rates.


A no-knock warrant ban is also referred to as Breonna's Law. The profile of these no-knock searches was raised due to the shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. in March 2020. Taylor was shot five times and killed after police entered her apartment on a no-knock warrant.

APA credits its success in gaining the tens of thousands of signatures to hundreds of volunteers from New Voices PGH, SEIU Healthcare PA, Pittsburgh Interfaith Impact Network, Pennsylvania United, and dozens of other local organizations. Their campaign featured more than 100 “volunteer-run signing stations across the county.”

"More than a thousand people, organizers and volunteers, have spent seven weeks in the cold and damp circulating these petitions," says campaign manager Daniel Moraff. "We have demonstrated in dramatic fashion that when legislators fail, the people of this county will not stand idly by."

The advocates will file 43,000 signatures for the Allegheny County initiative limiting solitary confinement in the jail, and 21,000 signatures for a city of Pittsburgh home rule charter amendment prohibiting the use of no-knock warrants by the Pittsburgh Police officers.


Allegheny County code states that ballot initiatives must gather signatures equal to or greater than the total of 5% of county voters who cast ballots for governor in the most recent gubernatorial contest. That would mean at least 27,088 valid signatures must be counted and verified to get a solitary confinement limit on the Allegheny County ballot.

For the city of Pittsburgh ballot initiatives, there must be signatures totaling at least 10% of voters within the city who cast ballots for governor in the most recent gubernatorial contest. That would mean at least 12,428 valid signatures must be counted and verified to get a no-knock warrant ban on the city ballot.

The advocates' total signatures for each initiative are both well over the city and county requirements. After the county formally reviews the submitted signatures and the proposed legislation, both issues should appear as charter amendment and ordinance, respectively, on the May 18 primary election ballot.

Pittsburgh City Council has also shown support for a no-knock warrant ban, and has introduced legislation to ban Pittsburgh Police officers from doing that practice.

Trending

City Council candidate Bethani Cameron calls on Pittsburgh to enact eviction moratorium
Misremembering a summer of protest: Comparing the Capitol riot to the racial justice movement cements a false history
When is Black Futures Month?
Black-led Community Spotlight: Tal & Bert’s stunning planters bring Pittsburgh business monumental success
How the pandemic has shifted Pittsburgh’s housing market
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Check out these colorful chocolate truffles from Lawrenceville-based Chocolate Fusion

By Ryan Deto

Check out these colorful chocolate truffles from Lawrenceville-based Chocolate Fusion

As Allegheny County finally meets clean air standards, environmentalists are concerned the victory could be short lived

By Colleen Hammond

Edgar Thomson Works, a U.S. Steel Facility, in Braddock

Fetterman justifies — but does not apologize for — chasing down and brandishing shotgun at Black jogger while Braddock mayor

By Stephen Caruso

Fetterman justifies — but does not apologize for — chasing down and brandishing shotgun at Black jogger while Braddock mayor
More »

Tags

Latest in News

City Council candidate Bethani Cameron calls on Pittsburgh to enact eviction moratorium

By Ryan Deto

City Council candidate Bethani Cameron calls on Pittsburgh to enact eviction moratorium

How the pandemic has shifted Pittsburgh’s housing market

By Ryan Deto

How the pandemic has shifted Pittsburgh’s housing market

Pennsylvania GOP official on Toomey: “We did not send him there to ‘do the right thing’”

By Ryan Deto

Sen. Pat Toomey

Six Western Pennsylvanians charged for Capitol insurrection; state ranks second among total arrested

By Ryan Deto

Armed National Guardsmen on security detail at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 19
More »

Readers also liked…

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

VIDEO: North Side gas station owners charged with assault after violent altercation with Black women

By Ryan Deto

Screencap from video of a violent altercation at a gas station in Marshall-Shadeland

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

By Frances Sansig Rupp

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

Port Authority and Crossing Limits unveil I Too, Am Pittsburgh mobile exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

I Too, Am Pittsburgh on display at the Heinz 57 Center.
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 17-23, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

How the pandemic has shifted Pittsburgh’s housing market

How the pandemic has shifted Pittsburgh’s housing market

By Ryan Deto

Sen. Pat Toomey

Pennsylvania GOP official on Toomey: “We did not send him there to ‘do the right thing’”

By Ryan Deto

Armed National Guardsmen on security detail at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 19

Six Western Pennsylvanians charged for Capitol insurrection; state ranks second among total arrested

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation