 Pitt eyeing a grocery store for redevelopment plan of Oakland property | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pitt eyeing a grocery store for redevelopment plan of Oakland property

By

click to enlarge grocery_store_online.jpg
The University of Pittsburgh announced on July 26 released its plan to redevelop a property on Boulevard of the Allies into a grocery store and non-student housing. The property at 3401 Boulevard of the Allies currently houses a Panera Bread and is the former location of a Quality Inn and Suites.

While Pitt has not offered a timeline for this project, it drew from feedback it received from Oakland residents as part of its Institutional Master Plan, which will guide Oakland’s development through 2029. Consistently, residents showed a desire for a grocery store in Oakland as well as additional residential housing units.

“The site is a critical connection between central Oakland, south Oakland and Oakcliffe, and our neighbors have wanted non-student housing and a grocery store — along with removing the blighted townhouses on Bates — for a long time, and Pitt is getting it done,” says Pittsburgh City Councilor Bruce Kraus, who represents Oakland. “This is a huge step for Oakland.”


After the IGA grocery story on Forbes Avenue closed in April 2017, exacerbating Oakland's food desert issues, students had to leave the neighborhood to shop at grocery stores such as Giant Eagle, Aldi, or Trader Joe’s. When the Pitt-owned Forbes Street Market opened in October 2018, it offered Oakland residents prepared and bulk foods, fresh meat and seafood, produce, and dry grocery items. The urban market-style grocery, however, lacks some cooking staples and has higher prices than grocery stores outside of Oakland.

South Oakland is known for off-campus student housing and Pitt wants the property on Boulevard of the Allies to expand the area's walk-to-work options for faculty, staff, and others who live in the neighborhood.

Pitt will work with Walnut Capital, which was chosen after a competitive search process, to redevelop the site. According to Walnut Capital president Todd Reidbord, the real estate development and property management company is interested in turning the location into a first-floor grocery with apartments above.

This will be the latest in several Walnut Capital developments in Oakland, as well as collaborations with Pitt. Walnut Capital will also receive $5.6 million and approximately $399,125 in reimbursable costs from Pitt to demolish the 11 condemned rowhouses on the corner of Bates Street and Coltart Avenue. It will also receive $19.5 million for three-quarters of an acre of land at the southwest corner of Fifth Avenue and Halket Street, where Walnut Capital is building a 10-story Innovation Research Tower. The company also recently completed a $25 million rehab of the Pittsburgh Athletic Association clubhouse in Oakland.

Trending

Video shows woman tased multiple times in Allegheny County Jail following suicide attempt
New Adda location, reopened dining rooms, and more Pittsburgh food news
A Pittsburgh Burger King closes temporarily as workers apparently walk out
Row House Cinema announces re-opening with eclectic film schedule
How to make Old Bay latte syrup and taste the sea
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

A Pittsburgh Burger King closes temporarily as workers apparently walk out

By Ryan Deto

A Pittsburgh Burger King closes temporarily as workers apparently walk out

Row House Cinema announces re-opening with eclectic film schedule

By Amanda Waltz

"We Will Get Through This Pittsburgh" displayed on the marquee at Row House Cinemas in Lawrenceville in 2020.

How to make Old Bay latte syrup and taste the sea

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

How to make Old Bay latte syrup and taste the sea
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Video shows woman tased multiple times in Allegheny County Jail following suicide attempt

By Lauryn Nania

Allegheny County Jail

Breaking down the PA budget by criminal justice, policing, and courts initiatives

By Cassie Miller

Pennsylvania State Police vehicle in Harrisburg in 2018

A Pittsburgh Burger King closes temporarily as workers apparently walk out

By Ryan Deto

A Pittsburgh Burger King closes temporarily as workers apparently walk out

CMU launches project showcasing the history of robotics at the University

By Lauryn Nania

CMU launches project showcasing the history of robotics at the University
More »

Readers also liked…

Port Authority and Crossing Limits unveil I Too, Am Pittsburgh mobile exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

I Too, Am Pittsburgh on display at the Heinz 57 Center.

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 21-27, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

A Pittsburgh Burger King closes temporarily as workers apparently walk out

A Pittsburgh Burger King closes temporarily as workers apparently walk out

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Fatties Social Club sets out to create a more fat-friendly city

Pittsburgh Fatties Social Club sets out to create a more fat-friendly city

By Dani Janae

Allegheny County Jail

Video shows woman tased multiple times in Allegheny County Jail following suicide attempt

By Lauryn Nania

Pennsylvania State Police vehicle in Harrisburg in 2018

Breaking down the PA budget by criminal justice, policing, and courts initiatives

By Cassie Miller

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation