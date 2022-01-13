 Pitt disenrolls unvaccinated students as local universities grapple with COVID requirements | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pitt disenrolls unvaccinated students as local universities grapple with COVID requirements

By

click to enlarge University of Pittsburgh - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
University of Pittsburgh
As the Spring 2022 semester begins, the University of Pittsburgh announced it had “disenrolled” an unspecified number of non-exempt, unvaccinated students for their refusal to get a COVID vaccine.

“The most successful and sustainable approach to keeping our community healthy and safe is one that utilizes vaccination as a condition of studying or working on our campuses,” the university said in a December 2021 statement announcing the vaccine requirement.

“While we continue to work with those who are trying to come into compliance, late last week noncompliant students were disenrolled from classes and lost access to Pitt buildings and certain IT functions,” assistant vice chancellor of communications David Seldin said Jan. 11 in a statement to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “In addition, noncompliant employees lost access to Pitt buildings and certain IT resources,” Seldin said.


Disenrolled students may apply for a tuition refund, and, if they choose to get vaccinated, will be allowed to re-enroll, the Trib reported.

On Jan. 11, Pitt reported 209 positive cases among students and 205 positive cases among faculty and staff since the university returned from winter break on Jan. 4. Both the seven-day average and overall number of positive cases from that period are significantly higher than those of any two consecutive weeks from the previous semester.

Although Pitt is one of the first local universities to turn away non-exempt, unvaccinated individuals, it is not the only local university with a vaccine mandate.

Carnegie Mellon University’s vaccine policy resembles Pitt’s, requiring students, faculty, and staff to furnish proof of vaccination and a booster, if applicable, by Feb. 16.


However, an FAQ entry on CMUs website indicates that unvaccinated students who have not received an exemption are permitted to attend the school provided they complete an online daily self-assessment, participate in CMU’s weekly Tartan Testing program, and wear a mask.

“Individuals who have not received an approved exemption or have not uploaded their vaccination information will receive automated reminders of their obligation to complete the daily self-assessment (DSA), participate in Tartan Testing and wear a facial covering,” CMU’s website reads. “Participation in the DSA and Tartan Testing will be monitored and individuals who are not compliant will receive follow up from the university.”

A university spokesperson did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Duquesne University has not barred unvaccinated students or employees from returning to campus, spokesman Kenneth Walters told the Trib. However, the university is requiring all students to test negative for COVID 48 hours before arriving on campus.

“We have also instituted a 10-day flexible arrival period, to ensure that students have the time to do what is necessary to return safely,” he said. According to Walters, nearly all (99%) of Duquesne students are in compliance with the University’s vaccine policy, as are 93% of employees.


Point Park University’s Managing Director of University Marketing and Public Relations Lou Corsaro said in an email to Pittsburgh City Paper that COVID vaccines are required for students, although they may apply for a medical or religious exemption. Corsaro also wrote that the university is preparing for the Biden Administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate, which he said would impact Point Park faculty and staff.

Chatham University was one of the earliest local schools to announce their vaccine mandate, Vice-President of Marketing & Communications Bill Campbell told City Paper in an email. They have also made some changes to their COVID protocol in order to address the omicron surge, Campbell said. At the start of the semester, Chatham required-entry testing for all students, when it had previously been limited to the unvaccinated. The university also decided to hold most classes online and only offer take-out at their dining facilities until Tue., Jan. 18.

Trending

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh physical therapist and Pitt professor to compete on Jeopardy!

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburgh physical therapist and Pitt professor to compete on Jeopardy!

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Labor

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh's People of the Year 2021: Labor

Pitt and City of Asylum request donations for social justice book drive

By Dani Janae

Books for Change annual book drive

Pitt faculty members vote in favor of unionization

By Amanda Waltz

Pitt faculty members vote in favor of unionization
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

Pittsburgh to undertake comprehensive Americans with Disabilities Act self-evaluation

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburgh to undertake comprehensive Americans with Disabilities Act self-evaluation

Pittsburgh-area senate candidates call for Congressional stock trading ban

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh-area senate candidates call for Congressional stock trading ban

Pittsburgh physical therapist and Pitt professor to compete on Jeopardy!

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburgh physical therapist and Pitt professor to compete on Jeopardy!
More »

Readers also liked…

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Hannah Lynn

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis (2)

Photos: Police brutality and environmental racism protest march in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Jared Wickerham

Toy Slaughter raises a fist during a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown.

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 12-18, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh physical therapist and Pitt professor to compete on Jeopardy!

Pittsburgh physical therapist and Pitt professor to compete on Jeopardy!

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Incarcerated individuals at Allegheny County Jail claim intimidation from guards and insufficient rec time

Incarcerated individuals at Allegheny County Jail claim intimidation from guards and insufficient rec time

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburgh-area senate candidates call for Congressional stock trading ban

Pittsburgh-area senate candidates call for Congressional stock trading ban

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh to undertake comprehensive Americans with Disabilities Act self-evaluation

Pittsburgh to undertake comprehensive Americans with Disabilities Act self-evaluation

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation