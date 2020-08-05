 Pita My Shawarma gets ready to open in Lawrenceville, Slice on Broadway closes at PNC Park, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pita My Shawarma gets ready to open in Lawrenceville, Slice on Broadway closes at PNC Park, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge Pita My Shawarma is opening a brick and mortar location in Lawrenceville. - CP PHOTO: JARED MURPHY
CP Photo: Jared Murphy
Pita My Shawarma is opening a brick and mortar location in Lawrenceville.

Opening

Pita My Shawarma
The Middle Eastern food truck is getting ready to open a brick-and-mortar spot in Lawrenceville. Pita My Shawarma is currently still slinging food from the truck, and its patio is open.

El Sabor Latin Kitchen
Filling the once-empty space on the corner of Penn Avenue and Main Street in Bloomfield, El Sabor offers tacos, chiles rellenos, and other Latin dishes. Plus, the restaurant has margaritas-to-go. Read food writer Maggie Weaver's review here.

click to enlarge squarecafe-pittsburgh.jpg
Square Cafe
Regent square restaurant Square Cafe is moving locations, from its spot on South Braddock Avenue to East Liberty, in the building that formerly houses Spoon and BRGR on South Highland Avenue. Spoon and BRGR announced their closures, due to the impact of the pandemic, earlier this summer. My Goodness, Square Cafe's sister grocery store, will stay in Regent Square.


Forma Pasta
The fresh-made pasta delivery will open a retail location in Allentown in the fall, selling its signature pastas and raviolis along with Forma's homemade sauces.

Closing

Brillobox
Bloomfield bar Brillobox announced this week it would be closing after 15 years, citing the impact of the pandemic. The bar was known for its varied food menu, eclectic decor, and event space upstairs.

Slice on Broadway
The pizza chain has closed its PNC park location after first opening in 2016. The shop cited the lack of traffic from baseball fans as one of the primary reasons. Its locations in East Liberty, Carnegie, and Beechview remain open.

Miscellaneous

click to enlarge PHOTO: NATHAN J SHAULIS/PORTER LOVES
Photo: Nathan J Shaulis/Porter Loves
2nd Swissvale Edible Garden Un(tour)
Garden lovers will have the opportunity to go on a free social distance-friendly tour of at least 16 garden stops including private homes and community gardens throughout Swissvale, viewed from the safety of public sidewalks and alleyways. 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat., Aug. 8-Sun., Aug. 18. swissvale.org/garden-tour


412 Food Rescue distribution
Free boxes of produce and dairy will be available to anyone who needs them through 412 Food Rescue at two locations: Clairton Middle/High School on Fri., Aug. 7 from 1-3 p.m. (501 Waddell Avenue, Clairton) and Clayton Academy on Sat., Aug. 8 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (1901 Clayton Ave., Fineview).

Tags

Latest in Food

Takeout review: People’s Indian Restaurant

By Maggie Weaver

Takeout review: People’s Indian Restaurant

Bloomfield bar Brillobox announces closure

By Hannah Lynn

Donora performing at Brillobox

Bloomfield restaurants come together for Support our Street spaghetti dinner

By Maggie Weaver

Bloomfield restaurants come together for Support our Street spaghetti dinner

Takeout review: El Sabor Latin Kitchen

By Maggie Weaver

Takeout review: El Sabor Latin Kitchen
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 5-11, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Takeout review: People’s Indian Restaurant

Takeout review: People’s Indian Restaurant

By Maggie Weaver

Donora performing at Brillobox

Bloomfield bar Brillobox announces closure

By Hannah Lynn

A shot of espresso over fresh-squeezed orange juice at Ka-Fair Coffee

7 cold coffees inspired from across the globe to try in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation