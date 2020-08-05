Pita My Shawarma gets ready to open in Lawrenceville, Slice on Broadway closes at PNC Park, and more Pittsburgh food news

OpeningPita My Shawarma
The Middle Eastern food truck is getting ready to open a brick-and-mortar spot in Lawrenceville. Pita My Shawarma is currently still slinging food from the truck, and its patio is open.
El Sabor Latin Kitchen
Filling the once-empty space on the corner of Penn Avenue and Main Street in Bloomfield, El Sabor offers tacos, chiles rellenos, and other Latin dishes. Plus, the restaurant has margaritas-to-go. Read food writer Maggie Weaver's review here.
Square Cafe
Regent square restaurant Square Cafe is moving locations, from its spot on South Braddock Avenue to East Liberty, in the building that formerly houses Spoon and BRGR on South Highland Avenue. Spoon and BRGR announced their closures, due to the impact of the pandemic, earlier this summer. My Goodness, Square Cafe's sister grocery store, will stay in Regent Square.
Forma Pasta
The fresh-made pasta delivery will open a retail location in Allentown in the fall, selling its signature pastas and raviolis along with Forma's homemade sauces.
ClosingBrillobox
Bloomfield bar Brillobox announced this week it would be closing after 15 years, citing the impact of the pandemic. The bar was known for its varied food menu, eclectic decor, and event space upstairs.
Slice on Broadway
The pizza chain has closed its PNC park location after first opening in 2016. The shop cited the lack of traffic from baseball fans as one of the primary reasons. Its locations in East Liberty, Carnegie, and Beechview remain open.
Miscellaneous
Garden lovers will have the opportunity to go on a free social distance-friendly tour of at least 16 garden stops including private homes and community gardens throughout Swissvale, viewed from the safety of public sidewalks and alleyways. 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat., Aug. 8-Sun., Aug. 18. swissvale.org/garden-tour
Free boxes of produce and dairy will be available to anyone who needs them through 412 Food Rescue at two locations: Clairton Middle/High School on Fri., Aug. 7 from 1-3 p.m. (501 Waddell Avenue, Clairton) and Clayton Academy on Sat., Aug. 8 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (1901 Clayton Ave., Fineview).