Pita My Shawarma gets ready to open in Lawrenceville, Slice on Broadway closes at PNC Park, and more Pittsburgh food news

Free boxes of produce and dairy will be available to anyone who needs them through 412 Food Rescue at two locations: Clairton Middle/High School on Fri., Aug. 7 from 1-3 p.m. (501 Waddell Avenue, Clairton) and Clayton Academy on Sat., Aug. 8 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (1901 Clayton Ave., Fineview).