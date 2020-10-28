 Pioneer Records chooses Pablito Uri as next Pioneer Star | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pioneer Records chooses Pablito Uri as next Pioneer Star

By

Photo: Pioneer Records
Photo: Pioneer Records
Pablito Uri
Pablito Uri, aka Pablo Uribasterra, has been chosen as Pioneer Records' ninth Pioneer Star.

A native of Miami, Fla., the 21-year-old singer-songwriter is currently studying theatre arts at Point Park University. Uri focuses on the alternative and jazz-funk genres, and draws influence from Stevie Wonder, Ella Fitzgerald, Brittany Howard, and Bruno Mars. He has already released an album, Quinceanera, and an EP, Pablo in the Tropics, along with a slew of singles.


“I’m excited to have the opportunity to share my music with a bigger audience and work with music professionals, students and faculty to create art and reach new listeners,” says Uri in a press release. 

In 2015 Point Park University created its student-operated record label, Pioneer Records, which is managed by the sports, arts and entertainment management department, and housed at Red Caiman Media. Every semester, a rising student musician has been given the opportunity to advance their career with the label.

Each Pioneer Star receives a 3-song EP, custom artwork created by the staff, free promotion, and future booking experiences. Prior to the pandemic, the Pioneer artist also had the opportunity headline a release show at The Club at Stage AE and to record their EP songs with Jesse Naus at Red Caiman Studios as well as work alongside Point Park University’s cinema and sports, arts and entertainment management students and faculty members to create a music video. 

