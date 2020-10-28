Pioneer Records chooses Pablito Uri as next Pioneer Star

A native of Miami, Fla., the 21-year-old singer-songwriter is currently studying theatre arts at Point Park University. Uri focuses on the alternative and jazz-funk genres, and draws influence from Stevie Wonder, Ella Fitzgerald, Brittany Howard, and Bruno Mars. He has already released an album, Quinceanera, and an EP, Pablo in the Tropics, along with a slew of singles.
Each Pioneer Star receives a 3-song EP, custom artwork created by the staff, free promotion, and future booking experiences. Prior to the pandemic, the Pioneer artist also had the opportunity headline a release show at The Club at Stage AE and to record their EP songs with Jesse Naus at Red Caiman Studios as well as work alongside Point Park University’s cinema and sports, arts and entertainment management students and faculty members to create a music video.