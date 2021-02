click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig

Please welcome our newest photo intern, Kaycee Orwig, to theteam!Kaycee is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in Film & Media Studies, where she is also a member of. Specializing in sports and news photography, she will be interning with us this spring, bringing more imagery to the website and print editions every week.Here are a few scenes from in and around The Highline and Color Park in the South Side from Kaycee. To view more of her portfolio, visit