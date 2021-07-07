 Picklesburgh returning to Downtown Pittsburgh in August | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Picklesburgh returning to Downtown Pittsburgh in August

By

CP FILE PHOTO
CP File Photo
One of Pittsburgh’s favorite events, Picklesburgh, is coming back to Downtown to bring you delicious pickle-inspired eats and drinks.

From Fri., Aug. 20-Sun., Aug. 22, people will once again fill the Andy Warhol Bridge to satisfy their pickle cravings. Offerings will include pickle cocktails and beer and pickling demos, as well as a pickle juice drinking contest. There will even be a play area for kids and pickle-themed apparel and merch.

Like many festivals, Picklesburgh was canceled last year due to the pandemic, as the state cracked down on large crowds and gatherings to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.


“After a very challenging 2020, that even saw the Heinz pickle balloon burst over the holidays, we could not be more happy to dill-iver this great news, reinflate the beloved balloon, and welcome everyone back to ‘brine and dine’ with us again this August!” says Jeremy Waldrup, pickle pun enthusiast and president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, in a press announcement. For the uninitiated, he's referring to the unfortunate, and highly metaphorical time last year when the pickle balloon ornament at EQT Plaza lost the will to go on.

The city is still working to finalize plans for the event but expects the festivities to spill out into Fort Duquesne Boulevard to accommodate crowds.

Picklesburgh was established in 2015 and has quickly become a major tourist draw, including being voted multiple times as one of the country's top Specialty Food Festivals by USA Today.

More details on live music performers and vendors are being released in the coming weeks. Watch for more updates on the official Picklesburgh website.

