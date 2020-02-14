 Picklesburgh is once again asking your vote in USA TODAY’s food festivals competition | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Picklesburgh is once again asking your vote in USA TODAY’s food festivals competition

By

click to enlarge Picklesburgh - PHOTO: RENEE ROSENSTEEL FOR THE PITTSBURGH DOWNTOWN PARTNERSHIP
Photo: Renee Rosensteel for the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership
Picklesburgh
Picklesburgh currently holds the number one spot in USA TODAY’s reader’s choice competition for the 10Best specialty food festivals in the country. Now the annual festival is asking food lovers in Pittsburgh and beyond to help them retain their title by voting in this year’s competition.

Produced by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership (PDP), and presented by Heinz, Picklesburgh is expected to return this summer with another celebration full of pickle-themed foods and beverages, live music, and family-friendly activities.

PDP president and CEO, Jeremy Waldrup, credited much of last year’s victory “to the thousands of Pittsburghers who feel passionately about Picklesburgh."


“When we were nominated last year, we saw the city truly rally behind Picklesburgh," says Waldrup. "After a month of ‘dill-igent’ voting, we were so grateful to bring home another win for the City of Champions. We were honored to win the distinction of being the Best Specialty Food Festival in the Country and are even more thrilled to be nominated again after our largest year ever."
click to enlarge Sampling Wigle's Eau de Pickle whiskey at Picklesburgh. - PHOTO: RENEE ROSENSTEEL FOR THE PITTSBURGH DOWNTOWN PARTNERSHIP
Photo: Renee Rosensteel for the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership
Sampling Wigle's Eau de Pickle whiskey at Picklesburgh.
Besides Picklesburgh, the current 10Best leaderboard boasts a wide array of events dedicated to all types of food, including the National Cherry Festival in Michigan, Michael Arnone's Crawfish Fest in New Jersey, and the Oregon Truffle Festival. These other contenders will have to rival the appeal of the Pittsburgh festival that, since its 2015 launch, has enticed ever-growing crowds. In 2019, the event had to expand beyond its home on the Roberto Clemente Bridge to accommodate, as a press release puts it, “the overall size of the festival footprint” and “to better accommodate the huge crowds it has attracted.”

As for the yet-unannounced 2020 festival, Waldrup says PDP is "working on some exciting new components and look forward to sharing more details soon.”

If you feel strongly about making Picklesburgh number one once again, you can vote daily now through March 2.

Speaking of USA Today , Picklesburgh

What type of pickle are you?

By Hannah Lynn

What type of pickle are you?

Big crowds, little gherkins: a history of the Heinz pickle pin

By Hannah Lynn

Big crowds, little gherkins: a history of the Heinz pickle pin

Who's playing at Picklesburgh 2019

By Jordan Snowden

Mars Jackson

Picklesburgh is No. 1, Wigle Whiskey turns 7, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Maggie Weaver

Picklesburgh is No. 1, Wigle Whiskey turns, and more Pittsburgh food news
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

Heinz curses Valentine's Day with big, cheesy bowls and ketchup-flavored chocolates

By Amanda Waltz

"ValenHeinz" Tomato Ketchup Truffles

Take 5 candy bar rebranded as Reese's, continues to be the best candy bar

By Hannah Lynn

Take 5 candy bar rebranded as Reese's, continues to be the best candy bar

Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Feb. 12-18

By Maggie Weaver

Biscuit from Wise County Biscuits with greens, egg, and bacon jam

Subscription grocery service Imperfect Foods expands to Pittsburgh

By Jordan Snowden

Subscription grocery service Imperfect Foods expands to Pittsburgh (4)
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 12-18, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Food+Drink

The Coffee Buddha in Pittsburgh's North Hills

Two Pittsburgh coffee shops to close at the end of February

By Maggie Weaver

"ValenHeinz" Tomato Ketchup Truffles

Heinz curses Valentine's Day with big, cheesy bowls and ketchup-flavored chocolates

By Amanda Waltz

Biscuit from Wise County Biscuits with greens, egg, and bacon jam

Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Feb. 12-18

By Maggie Weaver

Take 5 candy bar rebranded as Reese's, continues to be the best candy bar

Take 5 candy bar rebranded as Reese's, continues to be the best candy bar

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation