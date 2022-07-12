Pickle beer, ice cream at the zoo, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

136 Sixth St., Downtown. sallyannspgh.com
This new restaurant with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options just opened up Downtown, so make a trip next time you're on your lunch break. With everything from tomato gazpacho to pierogies, you'll likely find whatever suits your appetite.
Girasole
733 Copeland St., Shadyside. girasolepgh.com
On Mon., July 18, Girasole will host a regional wine dinner featuring five wines from Italy's Piedmont region. The tasting will be accompanied by a five-course dinner reflecting some of Piedmont's traditional cuisine. The cost is $125 per person and you can reserve your seats by calling 412-427-6952.
East End Brewing x Primanti Brothers
147 Julius St., Larimer. eastendbrewing.com
East End Brewing has announced its Gose-style Almost Famous Pickle Beer In celebration of the city's annual Picklesburgh specialty food festival. Created in collaboration with the Primanti Brothers sandwich chain, the beer is described in a press release as being made with "1,600 pounds of fresh cucumbers, peeled, chopped, pureed, and juiced to conjure up a huge pickle-ish character. Ground coriander, Himalayan sea salt, black peppercorns, and fresh lemons are also added before the beer is “dry-hopped” with fresh dill. Almost Famous is available in 16-oz. cans, sold as 4-packs to-go at select Pittsburgh-area Primanti Brothers locations, and at the East End Brewpub in Larimer.
Upstreet Diner
1711 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. upstreetdiner.com
A new diner has opened in the space where Pamela's in Squirrel Hill used to be, and guests will find more than the usual breakfast fare. Bener Ozen, who also owns Cafe Moulin, will feature foods from his native Turkey on the Upstreet Diner menu, including falafel and spicy, tomato-based shakshuka with poached eggs, as well as pancakes, avocado toast, and more.
Multiple locations, Swissvale. swissvale.org/gardentour
On Sat., July 23, this all-day private garden tour will feature a community picnic at the Swissvale Community Garden on Denniston Avenue with food, live music, all-ages activities, and a drawing for a garden-themed gift basket. A press release for the event promises a diverse array of edible garden features like rain barrels, raised beds, vertical gardening, chickens, and more. The tour will set out to create a network of successful vegetable gardeners in and around Swissvale, inspire new gardeners, and promote other local food resources, including the farmer’s market, food bank, and others.
Freeman Family Farm
1426 Juanita St., Manchester. freemanfamilyfarm.net
Recently, NEXTPittsburgh highlighted this Black-owned farm in the Manchester area. The 10,000-square-foot property helps provide fresh food for the community and includes a hen house, vegetable garden, and plum, apple, peach, and pear trees.
Ice Cream Fundae
7370 Baker St., Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org
On Sun., July 17 from 6-9 p.m., the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, in partnership with Pressley Ridge, will host an Ice Cream Fundae sponsored by Graeter's Ice Cream. The ice cream supplier will donate 400 gallons and over 12 flavors of their handmade ice cream to the event, and there will also be face painting, magic, live music, and more. Attendees can sample all the ice cream, then vote for their favorite flavor throughout the evening. Tickets cost $10-50 (free for kids 3 and under) and are available at pressleyridge.org/events/ice-cream-fundae.