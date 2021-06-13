 PHOTOS: The Three Rivers Arts Festival's return to Downtown Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

PHOTOS: The Three Rivers Arts Festival's return to Downtown Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Photos: An exploration of the city through photographs

By

click to enlarge Festival goers rest between lots at the Three Rivers Arts Festival on Sat., June 12, 2021. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Festival goers rest between lots at the Three Rivers Arts Festival on Sat., June 12, 2021.
Pittsburgh City Paper photo intern Kaycee Orwig visited the Three Rivers Arts Festival in Downtown Pittsburgh on Sat., June 21 for the last weekend of this year's event, capturing art and music lovers getting a taste of returning to normal life outdoors on a gorgeous Saturday at Point State Park and along Fort Duquesne Boulevard after last year's in-person activities were canceled due to the pandemic.
click to enlarge Artist Liz Nichtberger talks to festival goers. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Artist Liz Nichtberger talks to festival goers.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge Festival goers admire frog photographs by Steven Daniel. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Festival goers admire frog photographs by Steven Daniel.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge Artist Thomas Bothe speaks to festival goers. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Artist Thomas Bothe speaks to festival goers.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge Howard Bender draws caricatures at the Three Rivers Arts Festival. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Howard Bender draws caricatures at the Three Rivers Arts Festival.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge Artist Tim Ruang in his Rainbow Spinnerz booth at the Three Rivers Arts Festival. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Artist Tim Ruang in his Rainbow Spinnerz booth at the Three Rivers Arts Festival.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge Photographer Christopher Doherty shows his work to festival goers. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Photographer Christopher Doherty shows his work to festival goers.
click to enlarge Painter Jay Durrah sits in his booth at the Three Rivers Arts Festival. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Painter Jay Durrah sits in his booth at the Three Rivers Arts Festival.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge Daryl Leeper plays the saxophone for festival goers outside of Point State Park. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Daryl Leeper plays the saxophone for festival goers outside of Point State Park.

