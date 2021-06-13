PHOTOS: The Three Rivers Arts Festival's return to Downtown Pittsburgh

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig Festival goers rest between lots at the Three Rivers Arts Festival on Sat., June 12, 2021.

at Point State Park and along Fort Duquesne Boulevard after

Artist Liz Nichtberger talks to festival goers.

Festival goers admire frog photographs by Steven Daniel.

Artist Thomas Bothe speaks to festival goers.

Howard Bender draws caricatures at the Three Rivers Arts Festival.

Artist Tim Ruang in his Rainbow Spinnerz booth at the Three Rivers Arts Festival.

Photographer Christopher Doherty shows his work to festival goers.

Painter Jay Durrah sits in his booth at the Three Rivers Arts Festival.

Daryl Leeper plays the saxophone for festival goers outside of Point State Park.

photo intern Kaycee Orwig visited the Three Rivers Arts Festival in Downtown Pittsburgh on Sat., June 21 for the last weekend of this year's event, capturing art and music lovers getting a taste of returning to normal life outdoors on a gorgeous Saturday—last year's in-person activities were canceled due to the pandemic.