PHOTOS: The Three Rivers Arts Festival's return to Downtown Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Paper
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Festival goers rest between lots at the Three Rivers Arts Festival on Sat., June 12, 2021.
photo intern Kaycee Orwig visited the Three Rivers Arts Festival in Downtown Pittsburgh on Sat., June 21 for the last weekend of this year's event, capturing art and music lovers getting a taste of returning to normal life outdoors on a gorgeous Saturday at Point State Park and along Fort Duquesne Boulevard after
last year's in-person activities were canceled due to the pandemic.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Artist Liz Nichtberger talks to festival goers.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Festival goers admire frog photographs by Steven Daniel.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Artist Thomas Bothe speaks to festival goers.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Howard Bender draws caricatures at the Three Rivers Arts Festival.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Artist Tim Ruang in his Rainbow Spinnerz booth at the Three Rivers Arts Festival.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Photographer Christopher Doherty shows his work to festival goers.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Painter Jay Durrah sits in his booth at the Three Rivers Arts Festival.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Daryl Leeper plays the saxophone for festival goers outside of Point State Park.