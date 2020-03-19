 Photos: The first day of Spring in Pittsburgh | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Photos: The first day of Spring in Pittsburgh

CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
It was easy to forget we're currently experiencing a global pandemic while walking through Schenley Park on Thursday, the first official day of spring.

After the rain subsided, a lot of Pittsburghers made it a point to enjoy the warm weather at the Oakland park. There were groups of people playing every sport imaginable including pickleball, soccer, and frisbee golf with many small groups and individuals getting in their workout outdoors.

Kids were playing and picnics and naps were being had on the lawn overlooking the city skyline. Some social distancing. Some not-so-much. 

Even a gorgeous Pileated woodpecker made an appearance flying above the oval.


I admit: it was nice to get some fresh air and not be layered up, but trust me — I kept my distance. (The health department has asked the public to stay more than six feet away from people, don't gather in groups of more than 10, and wash your hands.)
Brycen Sprawling runs around Schenley Oval on the first day of spring at Schenley Park. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Brycen Sprawling runs around Schenley Oval on the first day of spring at Schenley Park.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

