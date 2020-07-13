PHOTOS: #StopTheStation march through East Liberty

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Jalina McClarin leads chants through the East Liberty neighborhood on Mon., July 13, 2020.

Protest organizer, Nique Craft, stretches with a young marcher through East Liberty.

Organizers chase a man away from their group who was yelling racist remarks as he salutes the Pittsburgh police officer at the end of the street.

Protesters circle up in front of the Target, as seen from the van that follows the group carrying supplies, like water, for the protesters.

The remains of the poem by Antwon Rose II, who would've turned 20 years old on Sunday, still remain in East Liberty reading, "I am confused and afraid".

Protesters march down Centre Avenue shouting 'Black people used to live here!' through the East Liberty neighborhood.

A Starbucks employee raises their fist as protesters march along Centre Avenue.

Jalina McClarin leads chants through the East Liberty neighborhood.

A continuously growing number of protesters marched through East Liberty on Monday, calling for the planned reoccupying of the Zone 5 police station to be stopped. What started as a group of about 200 people nearly doubled by the time they made their way past Target, down to Negley Avenue, through neighborhood streets, and ending up back where they started, at what is now Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Station no. 8.Protesters marched to demand "an immediate halt" to plans to bring back the East Liberty station without community council, "cessation of criminalization of Black and Brown communities," and defunding of police and the "refunding of Black and Brown neighborhoods."The group was met with a series of agitators, including a woman holding a "pro blue" sign and a man wearing a "blue lives matter" shirt, who had been outed at a previous protest for taking photographs of protesters and allegedly handing them over to Pittsburgh Police. Both were chased away from the scene by organizers continuously shouting their messages at them before continuing on the march.