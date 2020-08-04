 PHOTOS: "Stop The Station" protest marches through East Liberty | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

PHOTOS: "Stop The Station" protest marches through East Liberty

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Through rain and shine, nearly 300 Pittsburghers took to the streets to continue protesting the future reopening of a police station in East Liberty.

Starting at the fire station, the group marched to Target before continuing down Centre Avenue, turning on to Negley Avenue and circling up again at the intersection of Negley and Penn Avenues to listen to the personal experiences of those who lived in East Liberty, specifically Penn Plaza, and how the neighborhood has come to be as gentrified as it is today.

The protesters then marched through pouring rain back to their original meeting spot, but soon after most of the group had dispersed, one of their marshals was arrested by Pittsburgh police for supposedly fitting the description of someone accused of illegal activity in the past.


click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

