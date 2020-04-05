 Photos: Silent Saturday Strip District | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Photos: Silent Saturday Strip District

By

click to enlarge Strip District mural - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Strip District mural
Whether you're a local or a tourist visiting from out of town, it's practically a sin to not visit the Strip District on a weekend.

I had to see for myself just how unusually quiet that part of town would be in the morning hours during the quarantine. If you saw my most recent story of an empty Downtown Pittsburgh, you know that I often make the decision to showcase those images in black and white; the simple nature of shape and light guiding your eyes throughout each photo without any other distractions. But the opening photo above was an exception. The monochromatic feel of the empty parking spaces being watched over by the lively colorful mural of a better time left me no choice but to leave it as is.

With the exception of a few businesses open for pickup including Pennsylvania Macaroni Company, Strip District Meats, Cafe Raymond, Wholey's, a florist, and a few others, it was a ghost town. Lefty's bar even had its door and windows boarded up, assuming to prevent potential vandalism. One passerby picked up a knocked-over plant. As I stood in the middle of Penn Avenue, two men walked by and said to each other, "Can you imagine any other Saturday morning, standing in the middle of the street like that?" They were right. It's usually like a game of Frogger trying to cross the street when it's busy. And for dogs like Leroy, who I met while taking these photos, I'm sure it's quite nice to get your walk in without a bunch of people around.


But I hope that once we get through this time, I never see the Strip so silent again.

click to enlarge Penn Ave & 31st Street - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Penn Ave & 31st Street
click to enlarge Penn Ave & 19th Street - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Penn Ave & 19th Street
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Closed-up produce market - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Closed-up produce market
click to enlarge Black And Gold Forever - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Black And Gold Forever
click to enlarge Pennsylvania Macaroni Company - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Pennsylvania Macaroni Company
click to enlarge Strip District florist - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Strip District florist
click to enlarge Pamela's Diner - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Pamela's Diner
click to enlarge Primanti Bros - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Primanti Bros
click to enlarge Lefty's - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Lefty's
click to enlarge Yinzers In The Burgh - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Yinzers In The Burgh

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

By CP Staff

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

The Heinz History Center is seeking donations of materials to document Pittsburgh's response to the pandemic

By Hannah Lynn

The Heinz History Center is seeking donations of materials to document Pittsburgh's response to the pandemic

Pitt researchers might have a vaccine for coronavirus, but it still needs extensive testing

By Ryan Deto

Microneedle Array Vaccine: The vaccine is delivered into the skin through a fingertip-sized patch of microscopic needles.
More »

Tags

Latest in Visual Art

Photos: Quarantined Rush Hour

By Jared Wickerham

Roberto Clemente Bridge

The Quaranzine is an online collective, sharing stories of life and thoughts during COVID-19

By Abbie Adams

The Quaranzine is an online collective, sharing stories of life and thoughts during COVID-19

Photos: The first day of Spring in Pittsburgh

By Jared Wickerham

Photos: The first day of Spring in Pittsburgh

Glass meets technology at Silica Valley

By Hannah Lynn

Mining Industries: Planned Industrial Community Lowell
More »

Readers also liked…

LIKELIKE gallery in Garfield explores artistic creativity through video games

By Hannah Lynn

LIKELIKE gallery in Garfield explores artistic creativity through video games

PULLPROOF Studio highlights female and non-binary illustrators with Mirror, Mirror

By Amanda Waltz

Asia Lae Bey, Untitled 2
More Visual Art »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 1- 7, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

The Quaranzine is an online collective, sharing stories of life and thoughts during COVID-19

The Quaranzine is an online collective, sharing stories of life and thoughts during COVID-19

By Abbie Adams

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation