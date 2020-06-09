Photos: Public defenders help lead Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown Pittsburgh

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Protesters gather outside of the Allegheny County Courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh along Grant Street.

On Monday afternoon, around 150 Black Lives Matter protesters gathered outside of the Allegheny County Courthouse in coordination with public defenders. Lisa Middleman, Bethany Hallam, and others were in attendance. Various protesters spoke of personal stories and offered advice for white allies in between chants of the names of those who had died at the hands of police nationwide. Pittsburgh Police and public safety officers stood nearby as they blocked off that section of Grant Street. It lasted about an hour and a half before dispersing around 6 p.m.