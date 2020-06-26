Photos: Protesters revisit scene of tear gas, rubber bullets used against them in East Liberty earlier this month

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
A large portion of today's crowd of about 200 people raised their hands when asked if they were present on June 1 in East Liberty
for a demonstration that started peacefully and ended with Pittsburgh Police and SWAT lining up in riot gear
before launching tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters near the intersection of Centre and Negley avenues.
Today, the march from Target to the same intersection had only a few police officers redirecting traffic from their motorcycles nearby. It was still triggering, however, for some people in attendance, including Lorenzo Rulli, who was hit with tear gas on June 1 (as were a number of nearby journalists, including myself). The group, organized by Pittsburgh I Can't Breathe
, chanted "Lorenzo Rulli was a freedom fighter and he taught us how to fight ..." to lift his spirits following an emotional moment.
Today's intention, according to protest organizers, was to specifically amplify Black voices and to address police brutality to Black women and the trans community. It lasted around four and a half hours before dispersing around 7:30 p.m.

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
A white man who yelled, "You're the real racists" to the protesters gestures over a shrubbery between the group.

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
A protester in a wheelchair raises their fist as a Black Lives Matter flag waves in the background.

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Protesters chase away a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat who also had a "Terrorist Hunting Permit" on the back.

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham