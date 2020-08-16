PHOTOS: Protesters respond to marshal's arrest with march to Mayor Peduto's home

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Protesters march from Mellon Park to Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's home on Sun., Aug. 16, 2020.
A protest and march from Mellon Park to Mayor Bill Peduto's home was organized in about six hours on Sunday, following the arrest of a marshal at this weekend's "Civil Saturdays" demonstration in Oakland.
The marshal was grabbed and put into an unmarked van
by plainclothes Pittsburgh Police officers on Saturday in front of a number of protesters and fellow marshals who witnessed the event.
“They all had guns pointed and drawn, and they grabbed him and put him in the van and drove off on the sidewalk,” says one protester who spoke to Pittsburgh City Paper on the condition of anonymity.
On Sunday afternoon, Pittsburgh Police and Mayor Peduto responded with a press conference stating that the issue comes when protesters don't coordinate with police. But during Sunday's march, protesters made it clear that if they coordinated with police on their route that "this would be an escorted police parade. We are protesting police brutality!"
