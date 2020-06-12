 Photos: Protesters demand answers in death of trans activist Aaliyah Johnson | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Photos: Protesters demand answers in death of trans activist Aaliyah Johnson

By

click to enlarge Protesters march through downtown before holding a candlelight vigil in McKeesport demanding answers and an investigation following the death of trans activist Aaliyah Johnson. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Protesters march through downtown before holding a candlelight vigil in McKeesport demanding answers and an investigation following the death of trans activist Aaliyah Johnson.
A few hundred protesters gathered in McKeesport today calling for a thorough investigation into the suspicious death of Aaliyah Denise Johnson, a 32-year-old Black trans woman and activist. This comes after Johnson's body was found on the morning of May 27 on the 500 block of Sinclair Street outside of the Midtown Towers apartments, where she lived.

The rally and candlelight vigil was organized by Pittsburgh arts and activist collective 1Hood Media and representatives from a number of local LGBTQ groups, including Terrance McGeorge Project Matters and Dena Stanley of Trans YOUniting, who were both friends of Johnson.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner concluded that Johnson died on May 26 from blunt impact to the head and neck, and her death was ruled a suicide, with reports saying she either jumped or had fallen from her apartment window.


However, many are unconvinced that Johnson had taken her own life, detailing how she had been the subject of transphobic discrimination, threatened, and attacked in her apartment. They demanded that Allegheny County police conduct a more thorough investigation into her cause of death, highlighted by repeated chants of “Do your jobs.”

They also spoke on how trans people lack basic protections and services in McKeesport and the surrounding area, leaving them vulnerable to discrimination or abuse.

At 4 p.m., protesters met at the Jerome Street Bridge and looped around downtown McKeesport, walking past police headquarters and Midtown Towers apartments, ending at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Walnut Street. Organizers urged people to contact the Allegheny County Police Department at 412-473-1200 if they have any information related to Johnson's case.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Tonya Reed, the mother of Aaliyah Johnson, screams for answers through the megaphone in front of the police station in downtown McKeesport. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Tonya Reed, the mother of Aaliyah Johnson, screams for answers through the megaphone in front of the police station in downtown McKeesport.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Protesters form a circle at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Walnut Street. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Protesters form a circle at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Walnut Street.

