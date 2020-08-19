 PHOTOS: Protesters camp outside Pittsburgh Mayor Peduto's house overnight | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

PHOTOS: Protesters camp outside Pittsburgh Mayor Peduto's house overnight

By

click to enlarge Protesters outside Mayor Bill Peduto's house in Point Breeze on Tue., Aug. 18. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Protesters outside Mayor Bill Peduto's house in Point Breeze on Tue., Aug. 18.
The second march to Mayor Bill Peduto's home in three days proved to be the largest, with around 300 people making the trip from Target in East Liberty to his Point Breeze duplex.

The protest followed the arrest of a bike marshal at a Civil Saturdays demonstration on Sat., Aug. 15, when he was grabbed and put into an unmarked white van by rifle-wielding, plainclothes Pittsburgh Police officers on charges of disorderly conduct, failure to disperse, and obstructing highways. In a press conference about the event, Pittsburgh Police put blame on protest organizers for not consulting with them about their planned protest route.

Met outside of Mayor Peduto's house with a handful of Pittsburgh Police on bicycles and two officers from their Civil Affairs unit, demonstrators declared they'd be spending the night, even inflating and placing an air mattress on the sidewalk in front of the mayor's home.

Pizza and water was delivered throughout the night to keep everyone fed and hydrated while chants, chalk writing, music, and dancing continued into the night. Many neighbors stepped outside of their homes to witness the group throughout the evening, with some offering help and others taking to social media asking the mayor to speak to the protesters to put an end to the demonstration.

There were still at least 100 protesters remaining when Pittsburgh City Paper left the scene shortly after midnight. On Wednesday morning around 10 a.m., Pittsburgh Police declared it an unlawful assembly, turning off a siren being sounded by demonstrators, according to TribLIVE, and the remaining protesters left the area.


At around 11 a.m., Mayor Peduto was seen arriving back at his home, according to WESA reporter Ariel Worthy, confirming that he was not at home during last night's protest. 

"I have long defended First Amendment rights to peacably protest," says Mayor Peduto in a statement released this morning. "I strongly believe that Black Lives Matter, that we are in a historic fight for civil rights in this country, and that it is right for people to take to the streets to demand much-needed reforms to policing in our cities.

"What I cannot defend is any neighborhood in our city  and their residents and families being disturbed through the night and morning, and a peaceful protest devolving into unacceptable conduct in which residents are being harassed and threatened."

Photos from the march to Mayor Peduto's house continues below.

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

Tags

Latest in News

Allegheny County Council approves motion in support of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette union workers

By Julia Maruca

Allegheny County Council approves motion in support of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette union workers

Nativist attacks against state Rep. candidate Emily Skopov continue in North Hills race

By Ryan Deto

Nativist attacks against state Rep. candidate Emily Skopov continue in North Hills race

What postal delays and lawsuits mean for mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania

By Stephen Caruso

What postal delays and lawsuits mean for mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania

Youth-led protest organizers dispute police claims about being to blame for communication failures

By Ryan Deto

Youth-led protest organizers dispute police claims about being to blame for communication failures
More »

Readers also liked…

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 19-25, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Sean Parnell

Congressional candidate Sean Parnell thinks idea of independent women is “nonsense”

By Ryan Deto

Nativist attacks against state Rep. candidate Emily Skopov continue in North Hills race

Nativist attacks against state Rep. candidate Emily Skopov continue in North Hills race

By Ryan Deto

Screencap from a video of a Pittsburgh protest marshal being arrested by Pittsburgh Police officers in an unmarked van on Sat., Aug. 15, 2020.

Pittsburgh Police, Peduto respond to protest marshal arrested by rifle-carrying officers in unmarked van during Saturday protest

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation