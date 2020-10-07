PHOTOS: Protesters call for the tearing down of Christopher Columbus statue on Indigenous Peoples' Day

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham A Pittsburgh Police SRT officer approaches a group of protesters.

After Civil Affairs officers were told the protesters wouldn't stop painting, Special Response Team officers in partial riot gear arrived and surrounded the monument. One tense moment occurred when an officer approached a protester and asked them to turn off their flashlight. When fellow protesters protected the person being questioned, a police officer who had been questioned for not wearing his mask properly lunged at the group of protesters with an opened baton and yelled, "Get back!" before his own peers pulled him back to the line.Close to 8 p.m., the group dispersed peacefully. After the group left, a man wearing an Italian-American sweatshirt and carrying a leaf blower had arrived to presumably clean up the site of any leaves.