Photos: Protest & vigil held at East Liberty Presbyterian Church

The vigil was in partnership with other presbyterian churches in the area, and several clergy leaders and seminary students were in attendance. For the most part, people stood quietly with signs, demanding justice for Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and other recent victims of racist killings. It marked the fifth consecutive day of action in Pittsburgh in response to Floyd's death, which has spurred protests in all corners of the country.
Attendees mostly faced towards the streets, where dozens of drivers who passed by honked and waved in solidarity. The crowd skewed older and whiter than some other protests.
Towards the end of the hour-long vigil, church leaders spoke to the crowd and said prayers for the families of Floyd, Arbery, and Taylor, as well as Jonny Gammage, who was killed by Pittsburgh Police in 1992. Rev. James Harris spoke of the need for change, saying "Even 45 can change," referring to Donald Trump.
"There's a pandemic called Covid-19, but there's another pandemic that's been in this country for 400 years," said Harris.
The crowd dispersed peacefully at around 1 p.m. There were five or six police officers present, with police cars circling the church and parked in nearby side streets.