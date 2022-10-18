 PHOTOS: Post-Gazette journalists strike; promise to publish "strike publication" | Pittsburgh City Paper

PHOTOS: Post-Gazette journalists strike; promise to publish "strike publication"

By

click to enlarge PHOTOS: Post-Gazette journalists strike; promise to publish "strike publication"
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette officially went on strike at noon today, with striking members demonstrating outside of the newspaper's North Side offices.

"We are going to be starting a strike publication," Alex McCann, secretary of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, tells Pittsburgh City Paper. "We are in the process of building that up. And so the journalism of the people who are out on strike will be available to members of the community very, very soon."

The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh has been locked in a tense labor stand-off with the Post-Gazette and its parent company Block Communications for several years. The content creators joined more than 60 workers in the paper’s design, printing, distributing, and advertising departments who first walked off Oct. 6 in response to lapsed health care coverage.

McCann adds that "while in the short term, it may seem as the strike is depriving people of our work, the reason that we're out here is to ensure that we secure, in the long term, the ability to provide news coverage to Pittsburgh."

click to enlarge PHOTOS: Post-Gazette journalists strike; promise to publish "strike publication"
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge PHOTOS: Post-Gazette journalists strike; promise to publish "strike publication"
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge PHOTOS: Post-Gazette journalists strike; promise to publish "strike publication"
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge PHOTOS: Post-Gazette journalists strike; promise to publish "strike publication"
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Zack Tanner, president of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh
click to enlarge PHOTOS: Post-Gazette journalists strike; promise to publish "strike publication"
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge PHOTOS: Post-Gazette journalists strike; promise to publish "strike publication"
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge PHOTOS: Post-Gazette journalists strike; promise to publish "strike publication"
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Alex McCann, secretary of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh
click to enlarge PHOTOS: Post-Gazette journalists strike; promise to publish "strike publication"
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge PHOTOS: Post-Gazette journalists strike; promise to publish "strike publication"
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

Trending

Tags

Latest in News

Volunteers successfully rescue abandoned South Side guinea pig

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Volunteers successfully rescue abandoned South Side guinea pig

Local hotel managers push to designate Allegheny County a tourism improvement district

By Alice Crow

Local hotel managers push to designate Allegheny County a tourism improvement district

Nonprofits in the news: New leaders, child-designed playgrounds, and free furnaces

By Alice Crow

Nonprofits in the news: New leaders, child-designed playgrounds, and free furnaces

Video shows police officer belittling resident when confronted on illegal parking

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Video shows police officer belittling resident when confronted on illegal parking
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 12-18, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Wolf administration insists undated mail ballots will be valid this November

Wolf administration insists undated mail ballots will be valid this November

By Katie Meyer of Spotlight PA

Local radio stations run hateful anti-trans ad from far-right group

Local radio stations run hateful anti-trans ad from far-right group

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalists prepare to strike

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalists prepare to strike

By Jamie Wiggan

Volunteers successfully rescue abandoned South Side guinea pig

Volunteers successfully rescue abandoned South Side guinea pig

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation