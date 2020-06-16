 Photos: Police brutality and environmental racism protest march in Downtown Pittsburgh | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Photos: Police brutality and environmental racism protest march in Downtown Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge Toy Slaughter raises a first during a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Toy Slaughter raises a first during a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown.
Youth led protesters against police brutality and environmental racism marched today through Downtown Pittsburgh for more than four hours, starting and ending at the City-County Building along Grant Street.

Around 150 people joined in, stopping a few times along Liberty Avenue and Grant Street. In response to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette management barring some journalists from protest coverage, the group of protesters circled up near the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, and chanted "Fuck the Post-Gazette" numerous times. The protesters also called out a photographer who was on assignment for Post-Gazette and told everyone in the march not let the P-G photographer take photos of the protest.
click to enlarge Yvonne Brown, 73, gives an emotional speech about her experience as a Black woman in Pittsburgh during a youth led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Yvonne Brown, 73, gives an emotional speech about her experience as a Black woman in Pittsburgh during a youth led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Leandra Mira shouts through a megaphone as she helps lead a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Leandra Mira shouts through a megaphone as she helps lead a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Toy Slaughter raises a first during a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Toy Slaughter raises a first during a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown.
click to enlarge A protest organizer takes a moment during the march. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
A protest organizer takes a moment during the march.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Protesters shout at Port Authority Police officers as they pass by Wood Street T station in Downtown. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Protesters shout at Port Authority Police officers as they pass by Wood Street T station in Downtown.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

