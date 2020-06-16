Photos: Police brutality and environmental racism protest march in Downtown Pittsburgh

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Toy Slaughter raises a first during a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Yvonne Brown, 73, gives an emotional speech about her experience as a Black woman in Pittsburgh during a youth led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Leandra Mira shouts through a megaphone as she helps lead a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham A protest organizer takes a moment during the march.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Protesters shout at Port Authority Police officers as they pass by Wood Street T station in Downtown.

Youth led protesters against police brutality and environmental racism marched today through Downtown Pittsburgh for more than four hours, starting and ending at the City-County Building along Grant Street.Around 150 people joined in, stopping a few times along Liberty Avenue and Grant Street. In response tomanagement barring some journalists from protest coverage, the group of protesters circled up near the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, and chanted "Fuck the Post-Gazette" numerous times. The protesters also called out a photographer who was on assignment forand told everyone in the march not let thephotographer take photos of the protest.