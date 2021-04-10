PHOTOS: Pittsburghers rappel down Mount Washington during 28th annual Emerald View Park cleanup

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Matt Tolbert of the Explorers Club of Pittsburgh rappels down from the overlook as part of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy’s 28th annual Emerald View Park cleanup event in Mount Washington on Sat., April 10.

the Mountain Rescue Group took

part in the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy's 28th annual Emerald View Park cleanup in Mount Washington, rappelling down the hillside to pick up trash along the way.



On Saturday morning, members ofThe crew retrieved a large number of items that had been dropped or blown into the park below the popular siteseeing spot where tourists and locals alike come to take photographs of the Downtown skyline, including a stroller that was stuck in a tree just below the overlook. One man came up to the group as they prepared to climb over the railing and told them he had dropped his cell phone and would appreciate them looking for it. A few minutes later, his flip phone was recovered. After each climber's bag was filled, it was pulled up to the top and sorted through by a separate crew before the trash and recyclables were picked up by truck.