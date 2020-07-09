PHOTOS: Pittsburghers march for justice in honor of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham A protester sits alone with a burning candle following a march and vigil in honor of Vanessa Guillen on Thu., July 9, 2020.

Thursday's march, organized by Chantele, Veterans for Peace, and 1Hood, started with emotional speeches in front of the Federal Building on Liberty Avenue.

.@B_Chantele talks about how the military gains access to student information and recruits young high school students. @PGHCityPaper pic.twitter.com/H44UqQa8xE — Jared Wickerham (@WickPhoto) July 9, 2020

Protesters hold up signs outside of the Federal Building on Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh marching for Vanessa Guillen.

Brittney Chantele leads chants near Market Square.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

Protesters are reflected in a puddle following a short thunderstorm in the Cultural District.

Brittney Chantele leads protesters through Liberty Avenue.

Brittney Chantele speaks with protesters at Katz Plaza.

A protester stands with a "Protect Black soldiers" sign at Katz Plaza.