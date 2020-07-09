PHOTOS: Pittsburghers march for justice in honor of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

click to enlarge
A protester sits alone with a burning candle following a march and vigil in honor of Vanessa Guillen on Thu., July 9, 2020.
Activist, musician, and Army veteran Brittney Chantele
led a group of protesters through Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday evening, marching in the name of Vanessa Guillen, a Fort Hood soldier who was allegedly killed by a fellow service member, following Guillen's reported accusations of sexual harassment during her time at Fort Hood.
Since the 20-year-old soldier first disappeared in April (remains found in June were confirmed as Guillen's last week), her parents have been advocating for the military to change how it handles reports of sexual harassment and assault, according to The New York Times
.
Guillen's death has led to veterans nationwide sharing their stories of sexual harassment in the military using the hashtag #IAmVanessaGuillen.
Thursday's march, organized by Chantele, Veterans for Peace, and 1Hood, started with emotional speeches in front of the Federal Building on Liberty Avenue.
Chants included "Say her name! Vanessa Guillen!" and military cadences echoed through Liberty Avenue, Smithfield Street, and Forbes Avenue before stopping briefly in Market Square where Chantele spoke of her military experiences and how recruiters gain access to high school students' information.
Ending the march at the Katz Plaza, a candlelight vigil and moment of silence were observed by the group before dispersing, with some protesters staying to seek advice from Chantele in regards to military service.
Protesters hold up signs outside of the Federal Building on Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh marching for Vanessa Guillen.
Brittney Chantele leads chants near Market Square.
Protesters are reflected in a puddle following a short thunderstorm in the Cultural District.
Brittney Chantele leads protesters through Liberty Avenue.
Brittney Chantele speaks with protesters at Katz Plaza.
A protester stands with a "Protect Black soldiers" sign at Katz Plaza.