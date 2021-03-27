 PHOTOS: Pittsburghers gather for Stop Anti-Asian Violence, Stop China-Bashing protest | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

PHOTOS: Pittsburghers gather for Stop Anti-Asian Violence, Stop China-Bashing protest

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig

A small crowd of protesters gathered outside of Sixth Presbyterian Church in Squirrel Hill on Sat., March 27 for a Stop Anti-Asian Violence, Stop China Bashing protest. The event, hosted by ANSWER Pittsburgh and the Party for Socialism and Liberation Pittsburgh, was the fourth anti-Asian violence demonstration in Pittsburgh in response to a mass shooting in Atlanta, Ga. on March 16 where a white man shot and killed eight people, including six Asian women.

Protesters listened as speakers addressed topics ranging from COVID-19-based stigmas towards Chinese people to issues of solidarity between the Black and Asian communities of Pittsburgh to the fetishization of Asian women. Protest leader, Bethie, addressed the crowd between speakers, and helped to facilitate the protest.

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig

PHOTOS: Dannielle Brown ends hunger strike; announces The Marquis Jaylen Brown Foundation

By Jared Wickerham

Dannielle Brown closes her eyes and points her head to the sky during an event announcing the end of her hunger strike and the launch of the Marquis Jaylen Brown Foundation at Freedom Corner.

Portraits of Pittsburgh's Strip District

By Kaycee Orwig

Bayelin Morain works sells merchandise outside her family's business, Native Inkas.

Scenes from a longterm Pittsburgh couple's backyard pandemic wedding

By Jared Wickerham

Scenes from a longterm Pittsburgh couple's backyard pandemic wedding (11)

Picturesque views from The Highline and Color Park in Pittsburgh's South Side

By Kaycee Orwig

Picturesque views from The Highline and Color Park in Pittsburgh's South Side
