 Photos: Pittsburgh Steelers team up with 412 Food Rescue and Sysco to distribute 9,000 pounds of food | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Photos: Pittsburgh Steelers team up with 412 Food Rescue and Sysco to distribute 9,000 pounds of food

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
On Friday, 412 Food Rescue and the Pittsburgh Steelers teamed up with food-service company Sysco to distribute 9,000 pounds of fresh produce and dairy products near Heinz Field to North Side residents.

Donated by Alco Parking, GOLD Lot 1A, which normally holds hundreds of vehicles during football season, was turned into a well-orchestrated line of cars picking up the donated food items. And for residents taking public transportation or arriving on foot, there was a walk-up station as well.

Included in that group was John Baldridge, who rode up on his Honda Goldwing motorcycle, decked out in Steelers items. He purchased it three months ago and painted it black and gold himself. Baldridge hopes that once the football season starts, he will have the opportunity for the players to autograph his motorcycle outside of the Pittsburgh Steelers practice facility in the South Side.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

Tags

Latest in News

Fine Wine & Good Spirits curbside pickup expands to most stores

By Hannah Lynn

Fine Wine &amp; Good Spirits curbside pickup expands to most stores

Pittsburgh-area GOP candidates respond to criticism of presence at anti-quarantine protest

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh-area GOP candidates respond to criticism of presence at anti-quarantine protest

Port Authority announces 9th employee has tested positive for COVID-19

By Hannah Lynn

Port Authority announces 9th employee has tested positive for COVID-19

Report: Pittsburgh ranked 8th worst for air pollution among US cities

By Hannah Lynn

Report: Pittsburgh ranked 8th worst for air pollution among US cities
More »

Readers also liked…

Fall Road Trips Just Hours from Pittsburgh

By Lisa Cunningham

On board the Potomac Eagle

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh

By Eli Enis

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 22-28, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending in News

The "Take Back Control" rally on Mon., April 20 in Downtown Pittsburgh

Local nightclub owners receive backlash for armed appearance at Pittsburgh protest

By Amanda Waltz

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Port Authority announces 9th employee has tested positive for COVID-19

Port Authority announces 9th employee has tested positive for COVID-19

By Hannah Lynn

The "Take Back Control" rally in protest of Governor Wolf's stay-at-home order outside of the City-County building in Downtown Pittsburgh on Mon., April 20.

PHOTOS: About 120 protest in Downtown Pittsburgh, calling for Pennsylvania to reopen during coronavirus pandemic

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation