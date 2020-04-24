Photos: Pittsburgh Steelers team up with 412 Food Rescue and Sysco to distribute 9,000 pounds of food

Donated by Alco Parking, GOLD Lot 1A, which normally holds hundreds of vehicles during football season, was turned into a well-orchestrated line of cars picking up the donated food items. And for residents taking public transportation or arriving on foot, there was a walk-up station as well.
Included in that group was John Baldridge, who rode up on his Honda Goldwing motorcycle, decked out in Steelers items. He purchased it three months ago and painted it black and gold himself. Baldridge hopes that once the football season starts, he will have the opportunity for the players to autograph his motorcycle outside of the Pittsburgh Steelers practice facility in the South Side.