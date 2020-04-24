Photos: Pittsburgh Steelers team up with 412 Food Rescue and Sysco to distribute 9,000 pounds of food

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

John Baldridge, who rode up on his Honda Goldwing motorcycle, decked out in Steelers items. He purchased it three months ago and painted it black and gold himself.

Baldridge

hopes that once the football season starts, he will have the opportunity for the players to autograph his motorcycle outside of the Pittsburgh Steelers practice facility in the South Side.



