PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Pride Revolution march and festival

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig

Thousands of people gathered at noon on Sat., June 5 for the Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March, hosted by Trans YOUniting. The march started on Grant Street in front of the City-County Building before continuing through Downtown and into the North Side. As the group moved on, spectators gathered on the streets and joined the marchers.

Trans YOUniting announced the event last year after the Delta Foundation, the organization behind former Pride parades, dissolved.

The march concluded at Allegheny Commons where a large festival was held. People gathered alongside Lake Elizabeth, bought from vendors, got their faces painted, and visited booths for information on resources for the LGBTQ community. The festival included speakers, a pride fashion show, a drag showcase, and more.



Pride month celebrations will continue in Pittsburgh throughout June. Look for Pittsburgh City Paper's Pride Issue on Wed., June 9 for a list of more local events. 

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig

