PHOTOS: Pittsburgh joins nationwide rallies in support of abortion rights

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Thousands of people gathered and marched throughout Downtown Pittsburgh on Sat., Oct. 2 as part of a "Defending The Right To Choose" rally in support of abortion rights.
Over 500 simultaneous rallies happened across the state
and nationwide as part of a push by Planned Parenthood to bring reproductive rights to the forefront, with crowds showing support of keeping abortion legal and in protest of Senate Bill 8, essentially banning all abortions in the state of Texas.
