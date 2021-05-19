PHOTOS: Pittsburgh elects first-ever Black candidate Ed Gainey for mayor

click to enlarge
Democratic Mayoral candidate Ed Gainey celebrates after incumbent Bill Peduto conceded during his watch party at the OnePA offices in the North Side.
Last night was an incredibly historic one in the city of Pittsburgh after it likely voted to elect its first Black mayor ever
, Ed Gainey. Not only that, but it was the first time in modern history that an incumbent, Bill Peduto, has lost a mayoral race in Pittsburgh as well.
I am so fortunate to not only witness, but document these moments. Being entrenched in so many of these storylines for years and watching it all unfold on both sides of these storylines is incredible fascinating.
Yes, I did get the chance to vote before making my way over to One Pennsylvania offices just a few blocks from my apartment in the North Side. But as a journalist, all I cared about was sharing imagery from this historic campaign, win or lose.
Watching Ed’s son Darius photograph the results on the screen as his dad took the lead, or his mother, who had him at the age of 15, kiss him on the head following his win — that’s why I was there. And I will always remember that night.






Mayoral candidate Ed Gainey talks with Silas Russell, Vice President of the SEIU Healthcare PA during his watch party at the OnePA offices.

Mayoral candidate Ed Gainey speaks with Rep. Summer Lee during his watch party at the OnePA offices.

Supporters watch the numbers come into mayoral candidate Ed Gainey during his watch party.

The son of mayoral candidate Ed Gainey, Darius, takes a photo of the screen showing his dad in the lead against incumbent Bill Peduto during his watch party at the OnePA offices.


The son of mayoral candidate Ed Gainey, Darius, hugs his mom Michelle after Ed Gainey took the lead against incumbent Bill Peduto during his watch party.


Rep. Summer Lee speaks prior to the acceptance speech by mayoral candidate Ed Gainey during his watch party.

Mayoral candidate Ed Gainey and his family stand on stage before his acceptance speech.




