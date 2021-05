PHOTOS: Pittsburgh elects first-ever Black candidate Ed Gainey for mayor

—

that’s why I was there. And I will always remember that night.

Last night was an incredibly historic one in the city of Pittsburgh after it likely voted to elect its first Black mayor ever , Ed Gainey. Not only that, but it was the first time in modern history that an incumbent, Bill Peduto, has lost a mayoral race in Pittsburgh as well.I am so fortunate to not only witness, but document these moments. Being entrenched in so many of these storylines for years and watching it all unfold on both sides of these storylines is incredible fascinating.Yes, I did get the chance to vote before making my way over to One Pennsylvania offices just a few blocks from my apartment in the North Side. But as a journalist, all I cared about was sharing imagery from this historic campaign, win or lose.Watching Ed’s son Darius photograph the results on the screen as his dad took the lead, or his mother, who had him at the age of 15, kiss him on the head following his win