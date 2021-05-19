 PHOTOS: Pittsburgh elects first-ever Black candidate Ed Gainey for mayor | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh elects first-ever Black candidate Ed Gainey for mayor

By

click to enlarge Democratic Mayoral candidate Ed Gainey celebrates after incumbent Bill Peduto conceded during his watch party at the OnePA offices in the North Side. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Democratic Mayoral candidate Ed Gainey celebrates after incumbent Bill Peduto conceded during his watch party at the OnePA offices in the North Side.
Last night was an incredibly historic one in the city of Pittsburgh after it likely voted to elect its first Black mayor ever, Ed Gainey. Not only that, but it was the first time in modern history that an incumbent, Bill Peduto, has lost a mayoral race in Pittsburgh as well.

I am so fortunate to not only witness, but document these moments. Being entrenched in so many of these storylines for years and watching it all unfold on both sides of these storylines is incredible fascinating.

Yes, I did get the chance to vote before making my way over to One Pennsylvania offices just a few blocks from my apartment in the North Side. But as a journalist, all I cared about was sharing imagery from this historic campaign, win or lose.

Watching Ed’s son Darius photograph the results on the screen as his dad took the lead, or his mother, who had him at the age of 15, kiss him on the head following his win that’s why I was there. And I will always remember that night.


click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Mayoral candidate Ed Gainey talks with Silas Russell, Vice President of the SEIU Healthcare PA during his watch party at the OnePA offices. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Mayoral candidate Ed Gainey talks with Silas Russell, Vice President of the SEIU Healthcare PA during his watch party at the OnePA offices.
click to enlarge Mayoral candidate Ed Gainey speaks with Rep. Summer Lee during his watch party at the OnePA offices. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Mayoral candidate Ed Gainey speaks with Rep. Summer Lee during his watch party at the OnePA offices.
click to enlarge Supporters watch the numbers come into mayoral candidate Ed Gainey during his watch party. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Supporters watch the numbers come into mayoral candidate Ed Gainey during his watch party.
click to enlarge The son of mayoral candidate Ed Gainey, Darius, takes a photo of the screen showing his dad in the lead against incumbent Bill Peduto during his watch party at the OnePA offices. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
The son of mayoral candidate Ed Gainey, Darius, takes a photo of the screen showing his dad in the lead against incumbent Bill Peduto during his watch party at the OnePA offices.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge The son of mayoral candidate Ed Gainey, Darius, hugs his mom Michelle after Ed Gainey took the lead against incumbent Bill Peduto during his watch party. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
The son of mayoral candidate Ed Gainey, Darius, hugs his mom Michelle after Ed Gainey took the lead against incumbent Bill Peduto during his watch party.
click to enlarge Mayoral candidate Ed Gainey talks with Silas Russell, Vice President of the SEIU Healthcare PA during his watch party at the OnePA offices. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Mayoral candidate Ed Gainey talks with Silas Russell, Vice President of the SEIU Healthcare PA during his watch party at the OnePA offices.
click to enlarge Rep. Summer Lee speaks prior to the acceptance speech by mayoral candidate Ed Gainey during his watch party. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Rep. Summer Lee speaks prior to the acceptance speech by mayoral candidate Ed Gainey during his watch party.
click to enlarge Mayoral candidate Ed Gainey and his family stand on stage before his acceptance speech. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Mayoral candidate Ed Gainey and his family stand on stage before his acceptance speech.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

Trending

Pittsburgh City Paper's Coloring Issue: Getting Around 'Tahn
Black-led Community Spotlight: Black Girls Do Bike brings women together around cycling
Why Pittsburgh is above average for non-car transit, and how it might be getting better
Ed Gainey defeats incumbent on way to becoming Pittsburgh's first-ever Black mayor
New Breweries, a free beer with a COVID shot promo, and more Pittsburgh food news
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Pittsburgh City Photos

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh church members rally for racial justice; remind city there is "still work to be done"

By Kaycee Orwig

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh church members rally for racial justice; remind city there is "still work to be done"

PHOTOS: Tour the newly renovated Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Downtown

By Kaycee Orwig

An area for teens in the new upstairs portion of Carnegie Library Downtown, is designed for teens to work together and get help on assignments.

Pittsburghers fill East Carson Street during weekend with more relaxed restrictions

By Kaycee Orwig

Barbers Bobby Fletcher and Brandon Potts watch the action on East Carson Street from outside unisex salon Trending Styles in Pittsburgh's South Side on Sat., April 10, 2021.

PHOTOS: Pittsburghers rappel down Mount Washington during 28th annual Emerald View Park cleanup

By Jared Wickerham

Matt Tolbert of the Explorers Club of Pittsburgh rappels down from the overlook as part of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy’s 28th annual Emerald View Park cleanup event in Mount Washington on Sat., April 10.
More »
More Pittsburgh City Photos »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 19-25, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Ed Gainey celebrates his win during his Election Night watch party on Pittsburgh's North Side on Tue., May 18, 2021.

Ed Gainey defeats incumbent on way to becoming Pittsburgh's first-ever Black mayor

By Ryan Deto

Screenshot from ZenCity presentation in front of Pittsburgh City Council Standing meeting on May 12, 2021

Councilors Gross and Hallam critical of Pittsburgh using social media monitoring software

By Ryan Deto

The past, present, and future of trolleys in Pittsburgh

The past, present, and future of trolleys in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

Why Pittsburgh is above average for non-car transit, and how it might be getting better

Why Pittsburgh is above average for non-car transit, and how it might be getting better

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation