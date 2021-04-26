 PHOTOS: Pittsburgh church members rally for racial justice; remind city there is "still work to be done" | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh church members rally for racial justice; remind city there is "still work to be done"

Gregory Olverson holds a sign at the street corner outside of East Liberty Presbyterian church to support Equality at a Racial Justice Vigil on Fri., April 23, 2021.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Gregory Olverson holds a sign at the street corner outside of East Liberty Presbyterian church to support Equality at a Racial Justice Vigil on Fri., April 23, 2021.
On Fri., April 23, dozens of people gathered outside of East Liberty Presbyterian Church for a Racial Justice Vigil. Among those participating were members of East Liberty Presbyterian Church, the Pittsburgh chapter of the National Black Presbyterian Caucus, Eastminster Presbyterian Church, as well as other community members. The protesters gathered in a line, holding up signs, and cheering as cars honked along South Highland Avenue. Bible verses, Martin Luther King Jr. quotes, and the names victims donned the signs of participants.

Upon arriving, I spoke with some of the vigil participants, including the head pastor of East Liberty Presbyterian Church, Reverend Randy Bush, who explained how his church is interracial and is committed to equality and racial justice. Last year, the church held a similar vigil in response to the death of George Floyd. After the conclusion of Derek Chauvin trial, during which Chauvin was found guilty on all accounts, Bush explained he wanted the message not to be lost in the headlines. The signs of many protesters, which read, “Still Work to be Done,” reflected this sentiment.
East Liberty Presbyterian Church member Susan Spangler holds up signs at an intersection during a Racial Justice Protest.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
East Liberty Presbyterian Church member Susan Spangler holds up signs at an intersection during a Racial Justice Protest.
Sherry Anderson chats with retired Presbyterian Minister Reverend Hank Bossers at a Racial Justice Vigil outside of East Liberty Presbyterian Church.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Sherry Anderson chats with retired Presbyterian Minister Reverend Hank Bossers at a Racial Justice Vigil outside of East Liberty Presbyterian Church.
Nicol Porter, Minister of Music at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, cheers at honking cars during a Racial Justice Vigil outside of East Liberty Presbyterian Church.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Nicol Porter, Minister of Music at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, cheers at honking cars during a Racial Justice Vigil outside of East Liberty Presbyterian Church.
Reverend Randy Bush, East Liberty Presbyterian Church Head Pastor, explains how his church is committed to equality and justice for all.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
Reverend Randy Bush, East Liberty Presbyterian Church Head Pastor, explains how his church is committed to equality and justice for all.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig

