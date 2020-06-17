Photos: Pittsburgh Action for Black Trans and LGBQIA+ Lives protest 941 Saloon

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham The dress code policy for 941 Saloon is pointed at by a protest organizer in Downtown Pittsburgh.

'The Commission', made up of Tausha Bonner-Johnson (left) and Yo Johnson prepare to perform for protesters.

'The Commission', made up of Yo Johnson and Tausha Bonner-Johnson, perform for protesters.

An impromptu dance-off takes place in the middle of the street during the protest.

A security guard at 941 Saloon closes and locks the door before protesters have a chance to enter the bar.

Protesters gather behind 941 Saloon after they locked the doors on them.

Protesters cover the 941 Saloon in their various Black Trans Lives Matter signs.

Protesters gathered in front of 941 Saloon in Downtown Pittsburgh this afternoon in opposition to the bar's dress code policies, which the group say are racist. "If we don't drink, they don't drink!" was shouted as the crowd of about 150-200 stood outside of the front doors of the well-known Liberty Avenue gay bar.Duane Binion, co-executive director of True T Pgh, was one of the local activists in attendance who spoke to the group, speaking about their programs and letting people know how they can donate. After an impromptu dance-off, including shout outs to pride month, the group attempted to enter the bar, but a security guard closed and locked the doors before they could enter. The protesters surrounded the building, chanting "The dress code is racist," before covering the bar's front doors and windows with signs and dispersing after about two and a half hours.