 Photos: Pittsburgh Action for Black Trans and LGBQIA+ Lives protest 941 Saloon | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Photos: Pittsburgh Action for Black Trans and LGBQIA+ Lives protest 941 Saloon

By

click to enlarge The dress code policy for 941 Saloon is pointed at by a protest organizer in Downtown Pittsburgh. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
The dress code policy for 941 Saloon is pointed at by a protest organizer in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Protesters gathered in front of 941 Saloon in Downtown Pittsburgh this afternoon in opposition to the bar's dress code policies, which the group say are racist. "If we don't drink, they don't drink!" was shouted as the crowd of about 150-200 stood outside of the front doors of the well-known Liberty Avenue gay bar.

Duane Binion, co-executive director of True T Pgh, was one of the local activists in attendance who spoke to the group, speaking about their programs and letting people know how they can donate. After an impromptu dance-off, including shout outs to pride month, the group attempted to enter the bar, but a security guard closed and locked the doors before they could enter. The protesters surrounded the building, chanting "The dress code is racist," before covering the bar's front doors and windows with signs and dispersing after about two and a half hours.

click to enlarge 'The Commission', made up of Tausha Bonner-Johnson (left) and Yo Johnson prepare to perform for protesters. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
'The Commission', made up of Tausha Bonner-Johnson (left) and Yo Johnson prepare to perform for protesters.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge 'The Commission', made up of Yo Johnson and Tausha Bonner-Johnson, perform for protesters. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
'The Commission', made up of Yo Johnson and Tausha Bonner-Johnson, perform for protesters.
click to enlarge An impromptu dance-off takes place in the middle of the street during the protest. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
An impromptu dance-off takes place in the middle of the street during the protest.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge A security guard at 941 Saloon closes and locks the door before protesters have a chance to enter the bar. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
A security guard at 941 Saloon closes and locks the door before protesters have a chance to enter the bar.
click to enlarge Protesters gather behind 941 Saloon after they locked the doors on them. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Protesters gather behind 941 Saloon after they locked the doors on them.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Protesters cover the 941 Saloon in their various Black Trans Lives Matter signs. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Protesters cover the 941 Saloon in their various Black Trans Lives Matter signs.

Tags

Latest in News

Why Trump's new immigration restrictions could devastate Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

New American citizens being sworn in at PNC Park in 2016.

RMU student IDs will no longer be named 'freedom cards' after a petition calls it dehumanizing

By Hannah Lynn

RMU student IDs will no longer be named "freedom cards" after a petition calls it "dehumanizing"

DNC releases new ad criticizing Trump’s trade war effects on Pennsylvania

By Ryan Deto

DNC releases new ad criticizing Trump’s trade war effects on Pennsylvania

Local legislators call for Port Authority to implement emergency low-income fare program

By Hannah Lynn

Local legislators call for Port Authority to implement emergency low-income fare program
More »

Readers also liked…

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

By Ryan Deto

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 24-30, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

DNC releases new ad criticizing Trump’s trade war effects on Pennsylvania

DNC releases new ad criticizing Trump’s trade war effects on Pennsylvania

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

Local legislators call for Port Authority to implement emergency low-income fare program

Local legislators call for Port Authority to implement emergency low-income fare program

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation