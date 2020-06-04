 Photos: Peaceful protest travels miles through Pittsburgh on sixth consecutive day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Photos: Peaceful protest travels miles through Pittsburgh on sixth consecutive day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations

click to enlarge A protester underneath an American flag outside of the Allegheny County Jail with the names of Black people whose lives were lost at the hands of police. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
A protester underneath an American flag outside of the Allegheny County Jail with the names of Black people whose lives were lost at the hands of police.
On the day that George Floyd was laid to rest, Thursday's protest traveled quite the distance through Pittsburgh.

Starting in Downtown Pittsburgh in front of the Wood Street T Station, hundreds of peaceful protesters made their way to the Allegheny County Jail where they laid down on the ground with their signs, at times chanting; then, for eight minutes and 56 seconds, laid in silence. From there, they made their way across the 10th Street Bridge to the South Side and traveled down East Carson Street, stopping periodically to circle up and chant various names of Black people whose lives have been taken at the hands of police. One of the loudest chants, "Antwon Rose! Antwon Rose!" was called out as they sat at the corner of 18th and East Carson streets.

The march then continued across the Birmingham Bridge, a first for any protest I have previously covered. The people spread across every lane of the bridge as a dark, impending storm was approaching, lightning striking in the background.


The last leg of the march took place along a rain-soaked Forbes Avenue through the Hill District where the protesters were met with a ton of support from residents and local businesses. Their message reached many neighborhoods and many miles of streets throughout town, all with passion and peace.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

