 PHOTOS: March in honor of Jonny Gammage through Brentwood and Whitehall | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

PHOTOS: March in honor of Jonny Gammage through Brentwood and Whitehall

By and

click to enlarge Protest organizer, Camille Redman, leads the group as they march through Brentwood from the Giant Eagle along Route 51 in honor of Jonny Gammage on his birthday. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Protest organizer, Camille Redman, leads the group as they march through Brentwood from the Giant Eagle along Route 51 in honor of Jonny Gammage on his birthday.
Today, about 50 protesters marched through the Pittsburgh suburbs of Brentwood and Whitehall in honor of the late Jonny Gammage, a Black man killed by police in 1995 near the edges of the boroughs and the Pittsburgh city limits.

On what would've been his 56th birthday, protesters marched along Route 51 in the South Hills and celebrated the life of Gammage, who was pulled over for a routine traffic stop and then killed within seven minutes. His autopsy showed he was killed by asphyxiation due to pressure applied to the chest and neck. The officers involved avoided convictions.

The marchers sought to educate those who were unaware of what happened to Gammage, or had forgotten the injustice, which occurred more than 20 years ago. The march took place not far from where Gammage was killed by police officers. 
Organized and led by Camille Redman, the group of around 50 protesters safely marched from the Giant Eagle at the Brentwood Towne Square down a completely empty Route 51 with various police forces blocking off streets and redirecting traffic.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

Tags

Latest in News

Black workers protest in Pittsburgh, demand hazard pay and paid sick leave

By Ryan Deto

Protesters marching down Forbes Avenue in Oakland

Allegheny County adds medical care to nondiscrimination bill in response to Trump’s transgender policy reversal

By Ryan Deto

A July 7 protest for trans rights organized by LGBTQ+ Coalition and TransYOUniting

Allegheny County Council rejects bill to ban police from using “less lethal” weapons like tear gas

By Julia Maruca

Protesters among tear gas fired by Pittsburgh Police on Centre Avenue during a march in the East Liberty on June 1

Little Italy Days rescheduling its four-day festival in Bloomfield for this October

By Lisa Cunningham

Little Italy Days rescheduling its four-day festival in Bloomfield for this October
More »

Readers also liked…

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

By Ryan Deto

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 15-21, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Protesters marching down Forbes Avenue in Oakland

Black workers protest in Pittsburgh, demand hazard pay and paid sick leave

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

Little Italy Days rescheduling its four-day festival in Bloomfield for this October

Little Italy Days rescheduling its four-day festival in Bloomfield for this October

By Lisa Cunningham

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation