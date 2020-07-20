PHOTOS: March in honor of Jonny Gammage through Brentwood and Whitehall

On what would've been his 56th birthday, protesters marched along Route 51 in the South Hills and celebrated the life of Gammage, who was pulled over for a routine traffic stop and then killed within seven minutes. His autopsy showed he was killed by asphyxiation due to pressure applied to the chest and neck. The officers involved avoided convictions.
The marchers sought to educate those who were unaware of what happened to Gammage, or had forgotten the injustice, which occurred more than 20 years ago. The march took place not far from where Gammage was killed by police officers.
Organized and led by Camille Redman, the group of around 50 protesters safely marched from the Giant Eagle at the Brentwood Towne Square down a completely empty Route 51 with various police forces blocking off streets and redirecting traffic.
BREAKING: Protesters are marching through Brentwood in honor of Jonny Gammage birthday, who was killed in Pittsburgh by police in October 1995. @PGHCityPaper pic.twitter.com/sdF3BMbuys— Jared Wickerham (@WickPhoto) July 20, 2020