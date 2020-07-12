PHOTOS: March for justice in honor of Duquesne University student Marquis Jaylen Brown

Marquis Jaylen's death on Oct. 4, 2018 was declared a suicide when he fell 16 stories, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Marquis was 21 and a Duquesne University football player. His mother, who is from Washington, D.C. and traveled to Pittsburgh for the hunger strike, has disagreed with how Duquesne University police handled the investigation from the beginning.
#justice4jaylen GoFundMe on Oct. 29, 2018, and has so far raised $22,600 of its $25,000 goal. In addition to asking Duquesne University to allow her to open an independent investigation, according to the demands page on justiceforjb.com, Brown is also asking for Duquesne University police to be equipped with body cameras ("No body camera footage exists of the incident because Duquesne Police were not wearing them at the time of JB's death"), and for Duquesne University police to be trained to handle mental health crises ("JB was seen acting erratically in the time before his death. His actions were those of a student in a mental health crisis. Duquesne Police should receive specific training to handle mental health crises among the student body to make sure future students are not confronted with officers who do not know how to handle a mental health crisis.")
Please listen to Jaylen’s mom, Ms. Dannielle Brown, talk about getting answers for her son #JusticeForJaylenBrown pic.twitter.com/MewYvbftZ5— 1Hood (@1hood) July 11, 2020
In a video shared by Pittsburgh activist collective 1Hood, Brown passionately talks to the crowd of protesters outside of Brottier Hall: "Until my last breath, and if it is here in Pittsburgh, that you all put me a bench right next to my son's bench and say I existed, and I fought a good fight trying to get justice for my son ..."