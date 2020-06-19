Photos: March for Juneteenth: Direct Action

A March for Juneteenth: Direct Action, hosted by Allegheny County Black Activist/Organizer Collective, marched through Wilkinsburg to Mellon Park in Point Breeze on Friday afternoon, carrying signs calling for justice for George Floyd and an end to systemic racism.
Juneteenth, a holiday made official last year in Pennsylvania, celebrates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans at the end of the Civil War and arrives this year in the midst of nearly three weeks of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Pittsburgh and throughout the country following the death of another Black person in police custody.
“Protect black lives...”— Jared Wickerham (@WickPhoto) June 19, 2020
The Juneteenth march continues down Penn Avenue. @PGHCityPaper pic.twitter.com/vWGpDVw0mt
It also follows the two year anniversary of the death of Pittsburgh teenager Antwon Rose II who was shot and killed by Pittsburgh Police on June 19, 2018, and whose life was remembered earlier today with a balloon release and march in his honor.
Today's event included State Rep. Summer Lee (D-Swissvale) who posted a Juneteenth greeting to her followers on Twitter before the march:
"Happy Juneteenth
If you're taking the time to explore Black art (literature, film, etc.) please take some time to consume some Black joy! We're not just 13th, Selma, and The Butler. Our ability to choose joy even through trauma is an immense strength."