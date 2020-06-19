 Photos: March for Juneteenth: Direct Action | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Photos: March for Juneteenth: Direct Action

By

click to enlarge Demonstrators march underneath the East Busway through Wilkinsburg during a march for Juneteenth. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Demonstrators march underneath the East Busway through Wilkinsburg during a march for Juneteenth.
"Protect Black lives! Protect Black women! Protect Black trans women! Protect Black girls!"

A March for Juneteenth: Direct Action, hosted by Allegheny County Black Activist/Organizer Collective, marched through Wilkinsburg to Mellon Park in Point Breeze on Friday afternoon, carrying signs calling for justice for George Floyd and an end to systemic racism.

Juneteenth, a holiday made official last year in Pennsylvania, celebrates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans at the end of the Civil War and arrives this year in the midst of nearly three weeks of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Pittsburgh and throughout the country following the death of another Black person in police custody.



It also follows the two year anniversary of the death of Pittsburgh teenager Antwon Rose II who was shot and killed by Pittsburgh Police on June 19, 2018, and whose life was remembered earlier today with a balloon release and march in his honor.

Today's event included State Rep. Summer Lee (D-Swissvale) who posted a Juneteenth greeting to her followers on Twitter before the march:

"Happy Juneteenth
If you're taking the time to explore Black art (literature, film, etc.) please take some time to consume some Black joy! We're not just 13th, Selma, and The Butler. Our ability to choose joy even through trauma is an immense strength."

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge State Representative Summer Lee kneels during a moment of silence lasting 8 minutes and 46 seconds. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
State Representative Summer Lee kneels during a moment of silence lasting 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge State Representative Summer Lee speaks to the crowd while circled up at Penn and Fifth avenues. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
State Representative Summer Lee speaks to the crowd while circled up at Penn and Fifth avenues.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Christian Carter smashes a police car pinata at the start of the Juneteenth celebration in Mellon Park. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Christian Carter smashes a police car pinata at the start of the Juneteenth celebration in Mellon Park.
click to enlarge Marchers light the pinatas on fire after smashing them in Mellon Park. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Marchers light the pinatas on fire after smashing them in Mellon Park.

