 PHOTOS: Juneteenth & Black Music Festival at Point State Park | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

PHOTOS: Juneteenth & Black Music Festival at Point State Park

Pittsburgh City Photos: An exploration of the city through photographs

By

click to enlarge A girl poses for a photo during the Juneteenth and Black Music Festival at Point State Park Sat., June 19. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
A girl poses for a photo during the Juneteenth and Black Music Festival at Point State Park Sat., June 19.

Pittsburghers celebrated Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the freedom of enslaved people in the United States, at Point State Park where a three-day Juneteenth and Black Music Festival was held from Fri., June 18-Sun., June 20.

I had the opportunity to head to The Point on Saturday evening and capture the event. Outside of the park on Liberty Avenue, vendors’ booths and festival goers filled the streets while performers played music from a smaller stage. The Point itself was lively as people listened and danced to hip hop and R&B music and purchased food.

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig

Trending

A Night at the Riverhounds: Soccer, booze, and the Steel Army
An oral history of the Squirrel Hill Theater from former patrons, employees, and others who knew it well
Eight refreshing Pittsburgh drinks mixing coffee and fruit that are perfect for summer
Infinite Essence: Celestial Liberation spreads empowering Black artwork on billboards throughout Pittsburgh
New study reveals economic benefits of naturalizing Pa.'s undocumented immigrants
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Juneteenth , Pittsburgh Juneteenth

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy looking for local Black vendors for Juneteenth celebration market

By Ryan Deto

Stock photo

Juneteenth proposed as official holiday in city of Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto speaks during the Jubilee Parade Memorial Service and Black Voting Rights Forum on Sat., Aug. 29, 2020.

Juneteenth declared official city holiday at Pittsburgh Black Voting Rights forum

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto speaks during the Jubilee Parade Memorial Service and Black Voting Rights Forum on Sat., Aug. 29, 2020.

Photos: Hundreds attend balloon release and march honoring life and legacy of Antwon Rose II

By Jared Wickerham

Photos: Hundreds attend balloon release and march honoring life and legacy of Antwon Rose II
More »

Tags

Latest in Pittsburgh City Photos

PHOTOS: The Three Rivers Arts Festival's return to Downtown Pittsburgh

By Kaycee Orwig

Festival goers admire frog photographs by Steven Daniel.

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Pride Revolution march and festival

By Kaycee Orwig

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Pride Revolution march and festival

PHOTOS: Meet Ben Muti, Troy Hill's urban beekeeper

By Jared Wickerham

PHOTOS: Meet Ben Muti, Troy Hill's urban beekeeper

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh elects first-ever Black candidate Ed Gainey for mayor

By Jared Wickerham

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh elects first-ever Black candidate Ed Gainey for mayor
More »
More Pittsburgh City Photos »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 16-22, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh’s busiest bus stop is temporarily becoming an art exhibit. What you need to know:

Pittsburgh’s busiest bus stop is temporarily becoming an art exhibit. What you need to know:

By Ryan Deto

Audit the Vote rally in Harrisburg

Top Pa. Senate Republican says election audit a "very real possibility" after meeting with activists

By Stephen Caruso

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

New study reveals economic benefits of naturalizing Pa.'s undocumented immigrants

New study reveals economic benefits of naturalizing Pa.'s undocumented immigrants

By Lauryn Nania

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation