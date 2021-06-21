PHOTOS: Juneteenth & Black Music Festival at Point State Park

Pittsburghers celebrated Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the freedom of enslaved people in the United States, at Point State Park where a three-day Juneteenth and Black Music Festival was held from Fri., June 18-Sun., June 20.



I had the opportunity to head to The Point on Saturday evening and capture the event. Outside of the park on Liberty Avenue, vendors’ booths and festival goers filled the streets while performers played music from a smaller stage. The Point itself was lively as people listened and danced to hip hop and R&B music and purchased food.