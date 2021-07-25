PHOTOS: Fleet Feet Liberty Mile races through Downtown Pittsburgh

The 2021 Pittsburgh Three Rivers Fleet Feet Liberty Mile took place late on Fri., July 23 as kids, amateurs, and professional runners competed in the one-mile race through closed-off Downtown Pittsburgh streets.
It was a record-breaking event, according to Running USA
, who reported on pro-women's champion Sinclair Johnson breaking a course record, as over 1,300 participated in the 10th annual race for runners of all ages and skill levels.
Below are our photo highlights from the evening's race.
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
The winners of the pro-women’s and pro-men’s races, Sinclaire Johnson and Vincent Ciattei, pose together at the Fleet Feet Liberty Mile.