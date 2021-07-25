 PHOTOS: Fleet Feet Liberty Mile races through Downtown Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

PHOTOS: Fleet Feet Liberty Mile races through Downtown Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Photos: An exploration of the city through photographs

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
The 2021 Pittsburgh Three Rivers Fleet Feet Liberty Mile took place late on Fri., July 23 as kids, amateurs, and professional runners competed in the one-mile race through closed-off Downtown Pittsburgh streets.

It was a record-breaking event, according to Running USA, who reported on pro-women's champion Sinclair Johnson breaking a course record, as over 1,300 participated in the 10th annual race for runners of all ages and skill levels.

Below are our photo highlights from the evening's race.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
click to enlarge The winners of the pro-women’s and pro-men’s races, Sinclaire Johnson and Vincent Ciattei, pose together at the Fleet Feet Liberty Mile. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
The winners of the pro-women’s and pro-men’s races, Sinclaire Johnson and Vincent Ciattei, pose together at the Fleet Feet Liberty Mile.

Advertisement:

Comments (0)

Hall of Famer Josh Gibson's record-breaking home run to be memorialized in Monessen

Hall of Famer Josh Gibson's record-breaking home run to be memorialized in Monessen

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Fatties Social Club sets out to create a more fat-friendly city

Pittsburgh Fatties Social Club sets out to create a more fat-friendly city

By Dani Janae

Open Streets is back in Pittsburgh. Here's what to expect

Open Streets is back in Pittsburgh. Here's what to expect

By Ryan Deto

CMU launches project showcasing the history of robotics at the University

CMU launches project showcasing the history of robotics at the University

By Lauryn Nania

