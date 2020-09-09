PHOTOS: F.J.E. Wednesdays protest marches peacefully through Downtown Pittsburgh

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
F.J.E. protesters march through Downtown Pittsburgh on Wed., Sept. 9, 2020.
A fairly new weekly protest made its way through Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, beginning at the City County Building before looping around the city and stopping in Market Square where diners heard their messages.
F.J.E. Wednesdays — an acronym for "freedom, justice, and equality" — is a collaboration between TransYOUniting and Pgh LGBTQ Coalition which got its start two weeks ago on Aug. 26.
F.J.E. Wednesdays are scheduled to occur every Wednesday at 6 p.m. until the groups' various demands are met, including:
Organizers at today's demonstration addressed videos of an incident at a protest in Pittsburgh
that went viral over the weekend, which caused President Trump to call Pittsburgh protesters "thugs," telling the crowd the video that was shared was just a small snippet into how these protests go and that there’s so much more happening.
"We want all charges dropped against Black protesters," one demonstrator announced after marching to Market Square. Another said, "They still haven't charged Breonna Taylor's murderers," yet the local Pittsburgh activists have been charged.
- Making the civil affairs team an official full-time unit with all Black leadership
- Drop all charges and citations against Nique Craft, Lorenzo Rulli, and Dena Stanley
- Create a Federal Injunction of Affirmative Action for Pittsburgh Police to hire and promote more Black officers to address the lack of diversity in the Pittsburgh Police force
- Community police review board seat
Other demands in solidarity with other groups and individuals include amending Section 508, abolishing the Wilkinsburg Police Department, and requiring body cameras for all police statewide.
Throughout today's protest, organizers reminded demonstrators that this was a peaceful protest. "Tell your friends it was peaceful, and you had a good time."
