 Photos: First Responders Procession honors Pittsburgh healthcare workers on National Nurses Day

Photos: First Responders Procession honors Pittsburgh healthcare workers on National Nurses Day

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh healthcare workers wave thanks to a first responders procession on Wed., May 6, 2020. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh healthcare workers wave thanks to a first responders procession on Wed., May 6, 2020.
In honor of National Nurses Day, Pittsburgh Public Safety held a procession of approximately 75 vehicles through the city on Wednesday evening, including stops at UPMC Presbyterian and Allegheny General Hospital, to thank local first responders on the frontlines.

Beginning in Oakland at 7:45 p.m., Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto spoke with various hospital workers at UPMC Presbyterian as they presented a "Thank You Pittsburgh" sign. Nurses, doctors, and other staff clapped and recorded video and photos of Pittsburgh Police, EMS, and others as they waved, honked their horns, and thanked the hospital staff through their vehicle loudspeakers.

After going through the Hill District past Giovanni's Pizza, whose patrons clapped as they passed, the procession ended at Allegheny General Hospital in the North Side, where Deutschtown and Mexican War Streets neighbors cheered on the cavalcade of vehicles as hospital staff stood outside and held up heart-shaped hand gestures to the fellow first responders passing by.


