Photos: First Responders Procession honors Pittsburgh healthcare workers on National Nurses Day

Beginning in Oakland at 7:45 p.m., Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto spoke with various hospital workers at UPMC Presbyterian as they presented a "Thank You Pittsburgh" sign. Nurses, doctors, and other staff clapped and recorded video and photos of Pittsburgh Police, EMS, and others as they waved, honked their horns, and thanked the hospital staff through their vehicle loudspeakers.
After going through the Hill District past Giovanni's Pizza, whose patrons clapped as they passed, the procession ended at Allegheny General Hospital in the North Side, where Deutschtown and Mexican War Streets neighbors cheered on the cavalcade of vehicles as hospital staff stood outside and held up heart-shaped hand gestures to the fellow first responders passing by.